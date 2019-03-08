Nightingale Primary School pupils welcome mayor for official launch of new building

A child on the school's new climbing wall. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Schoolchildren enjoyed having a run around on their school's new rooftop garden - which comes complete with vegetable patch and wild flower meadow.

Children on the new school roof garden. Picture: Joshua Thurston Children on the new school roof garden. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Nightingale Primary School moved into its new purpose built space in Tiger Way in February, but earlier this month welcomed Hackney mayor Phil Glanville for a look around at an open day.

Head Abigal Hopper told the Gazette: "The children are absolutely loving it. There's a rock climbing wall in our hall and lots of other facilities you'd not normally have, and they can do physical activity up on the roof."

The new home is in a mixed residential and school building, and forms part of the council's flagship school building programme.

Benthal Primary was set to move to a new building on the site of the old Nightingale school in Rendlesham Road, but those plans were shelved last year.