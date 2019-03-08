Nightingale Primary School pupils welcome mayor for official launch of new building
PUBLISHED: 17:32 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 22 July 2019
Schoolchildren enjoyed having a run around on their school's new rooftop garden - which comes complete with vegetable patch and wild flower meadow.
Nightingale Primary School moved into its new purpose built space in Tiger Way in February, but earlier this month welcomed Hackney mayor Phil Glanville for a look around at an open day.
Head Abigal Hopper told the Gazette: "The children are absolutely loving it. There's a rock climbing wall in our hall and lots of other facilities you'd not normally have, and they can do physical activity up on the roof."
The new home is in a mixed residential and school building, and forms part of the council's flagship school building programme.
Benthal Primary was set to move to a new building on the site of the old Nightingale school in Rendlesham Road, but those plans were shelved last year.