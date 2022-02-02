New City College gets Ofsted 'Good' stamp of approval

New City College has been rated Good by Ofsted in its most recent report - Credit: New City College

All New City College campuses, including its Hackney campus, have been praised and rated "Good" in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Ofsted inspectors said the students at New City College "thrive in the supportive and friendly environment" while "developing new knowledge, skills and behaviours that prepare them well for their futures".

Group Principal and New City College CEO Gerry McDonald said: "This is something we have striven for and so we are justly proud."

New City College Group Principal and CEO Gerry McDonald - Credit: New City College

The college has nine campuses across London and Essex, located in Hackney, Redbridge, Havering, Tower Hamlets and Epping Forest.

It's Hackney campus in Falkirk Street, formerly called Hackney Community College, has delivered a consistent quality of education to local people following its previous ‘Good’ report from Ofsted, published before its merger into New City College in 2016.

Meanwhile, a week-long inspection of all New City College sites in November last year, concluded that the educational institution was "Good" across the board.

The report, published on January 31 this year, highlighted "a purposeful learning environment" and "high expectations".

It also noted how ‘learners and apprentices value the [college's] high-quality resources and facilities".

Teachers at the college were described as "specialists in the subjects they teach".

Inspectors scrutinised the entire college experience and found "very interesting extra-curricular activities".

New City College was formed in 2017 by mergers between Epping Forest College, Hackney Community College, Havering College, Havering Sixth Form College, Redbridge College and Tower Hamlets College - Credit: New City College

They stated: "Learners develop good additional knowledge and skills beyond what is required in their academic or vocational studies through taking part in a broad range of additional activities."

Adding that students were well informed about progression opportunities after college.

The report singled out effective provision for those with high needs, improvements across apprenticeship provision and well-trained student support teams.

The Ofsted reports is the first since New City College was formed by various mergers which took place between 2016 and 2019 - Credit: New City College

The inspection is the first since various mergers took place to form New City College between 2016 and 2019.

Principal McDonald added: "I am incredibly pleased that the efforts and high standards set by all our teaching and support staff have been recognised.”