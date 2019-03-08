Search

Olympic Park's EAST summer school offers kids free courses

PUBLISHED: 09:21 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 29 August 2019

Youngsters get stuck in with a magazine making course with UCL special collections. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Youngsters get stuck in with a magazine making course with UCL special collections. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

Hundreds of east London youngsters spent the holidays taking part in a free two-week summer school held at Olympic Park this month.

East summer school offers a course on pure dance with BADU sports. Picture: Rahil AhmadEast summer school offers a course on pure dance with BADU sports. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

East Summer School offered short-courses for young people on subjects like filmmaking, dance, game design and engineering.

"What I enjoyed most was getting the chance to try new activities that I'd never tried before, and meet new friends instead of sitting at home doing nothing," said Mohaiminul Islam Sium, 15.

The summer school was for kids from Hackney and surrounding boroughs aged 13 to 16. It was organised by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) with organisations from the planned culture and education district at East Bank.

LLDC CEO Lyn Garner said: "East Summer School is a great way to challenge young minds during the long summer holidays with an amazing range of hands-on courses. I hope those young people are inspired by the courses to study and follow careers in the arts and culture."

