Orchard Primary pupils to perform Macbeth scene at Spitalfields Shakespeare pop-up

PUBLISHED: 13:23 11 December 2019

Archaeologists excavated Shakespeare's Curtain Theatre. Picture: Museum of London Archaeology

Archaeologists excavated Shakespeare's Curtain Theatre. Picture: Museum of London Archaeology

MOLA

Youngsters from Orchard Primary School will be performing a scene from Macbeth at a special event on Saturday where artefacts discovered during the excavation of Shakespeare's Curtain Theatre will be on show.

Elizabethan children's bird whistle... uncovered at remains of Shakespeare's Curtain TheatreElizabethan children's bird whistle... uncovered at remains of Shakespeare's Curtain Theatre

You may also want to watch:

The artefacts include money boxes once used at the theatre's box office and bird whistles which could have been used for sound effects during performances of some of Shakespeare's most famous plays

They were found by a team from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) during an excavation in preparation for the £750m development of The Stage, which will be centred around the theatre. Performance groups, The Dolphin's Back and Shake-scene Shakespeare will also put on performances from Twelfth Night during the pop-up at Spitalfields Market from 11am to 6pm.

Lead archaeologist Heather Knight said: "The archaeology of Shakespeare's Curtain theatre is a part of Shoreditch's elaborate history and this event is a great opportunity to combine live theatre, fantastic finds and festive cheer."

