Hackney GCSE Results Day 2019: Petchey Academy sees record number of students gain 10 or more 'strong passes'

PUBLISHED: 18:51 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 22 August 2019

Deborah Shonibare is extremely happy with her 11 GCSEs, half of which were at the top grades 7 to 9. Picture: Gary Manhine

Deborah Shonibare is extremely happy with her 11 GCSEs, half of which were at the top grades 7 to 9. Picture: Gary Manhine

For the first year, 30 students at Dalston's Petchey Academy scored 10 or more GCSEs at grades 5 to 9 - with some gaining up to 12 top scores.

Joel Jack, Gary Cole and Muhammed Jeylani celebrating their brilliant results in the top 10% of the academy. Picture: Gary ManhineJoel Jack, Gary Cole and Muhammed Jeylani celebrating their brilliant results in the top 10% of the academy. Picture: Gary Manhine

A grade 5 is classed as a "strong pass" and is between a B and a C under the old scoring system.

Some 30 per cent of all passes at the Shacklewell Lane school were at grades 6 to 9, while results in biology, chemistry, physics, economics and Mandarin Chinese led the pack with between 85pc and 100pc of all students gaining grade 5 or above.

Principal Olivia Cole said: "Days like today are the reason that many of us go in to teaching in the first place.

Twins Deborah and Samuel Shonibare with dad Henry. Picture: Gary ManhineTwins Deborah and Samuel Shonibare with dad Henry. Picture: Gary Manhine

"To see students celebrating their hard earned success and being rightly proud of themselves has got to be the best part of being in education.

"We are extremely pleased with another strong set of results in the sciences."

As well as those pictured here, star performers included Kyron Caesar, who scored 11 passes at grades 7 to 9 - the equivalent of As and A*s - while Ali Saif and Shalom Adama got six and nine, respectively, of their 11 GCSEs at or above grade 7.

