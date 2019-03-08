Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pioneering literacy project at Woodberry Down school aims to get boys reading and writing

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 April 2019

The Our Literate Boys project team.

The Our Literate Boys project team.

Archant

A groundbreaking literacy project at a Woodberry Down school is helping boys improve their reading and writing in an effort to close the gender gap in education.

The boys who took part in the project: Ridwan Abdilla, aged 14, Christivie Bwana, aged 13, Jaquan Byrue, aged 13, Daniel Taiwo, aged 13 and Ahmed Guthmy, aged 14-years-old.The boys who took part in the project: Ridwan Abdilla, aged 14, Christivie Bwana, aged 13, Jaquan Byrue, aged 13, Daniel Taiwo, aged 13 and Ahmed Guthmy, aged 14-years-old.

The Our Literate Boys project, run by 1st Verse Education, aims to engage boys from secondary schools in literacy by helping them explore words and language through film, short stories, music and spoken word. It was developed by Alexandros Ayeni, a teacher at Skinners' Academy, in response to low achievement levels and high exclusion rates, particularly those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The first to try it were the school's Year 8 and 9 students. Christivie Bwana, 13, said: “The project means a lot to me because it's taught me how to communicate better with people and how to accept constructive criticism. I've learnt about different interpretations of black people, the stereotypes around black people and how to best deal with them.”

Ahmed Guthmy, 14, added: “Taking part in this project has made me realise there's more to me and my identity and there's another side of myself that I can express.”

The plan is to roll out the course to other schools across the borough.

Mr Ayeni said: “The outcomes have been fantastic. It has developed their confidence and a deeper understanding of GCSE English. It has shown me what can be achieved when education is stripped of educators' prejudices and preconceptions and from the pressures of exam results. For everyone working in education, it is our collective responsibility to develop every student's' latent skills, abilities and power.”

The students presented their work at media agency MediaCom. Deputy mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, opened the event. She said: “It was clear to see what a transformative experience it had been for the students, allowing them to explore their own identity and heritage in creative ways.”

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley VeloPark ready for Good Friday action

Good Friday racing will return to the Lee Valley VeloPark this Easter (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

More magic from Mauricio and he continues to follow in Bill Nic’s footsteps

Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters, manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ben Davies and Danny Rose celebrate after the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Goal in each half hands O’s Women cup success

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Pioneering literacy project at Woodberry Down school aims to get boys reading and writing

The Our Literate Boys project team.

Asylum seekers and refugees with nowhere else to turn come to Dalston’s Red Cross centre – here’s what goes on inside

The British Red Cross building on the corner of Graham Road and Dalston Lane, with its distinctive Red Cross painted on the side. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists