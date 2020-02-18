Schoolchildren build bridges at the Olympic Park

Building a model bridge. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Hundreds of kids from east London primary schools got together to build a model bridge at Olympic Park last month.

East London primary school kids became engineers for a day and built a model bridge. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

They got to try out civil engineering as part of the Bridges to Schools Programme launched by the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Paul Brickell, executive director of regeneration and community partnerships at London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "These events on the park capture the imagination of young people and help to unlock their huge talent and potential. I hope it inspires some of them to become engineers and the builders of our future parks, homes and universities."

Some 180 primary school children from Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest built the 13-metre model cable-stayed bridge while kitted out in hard hats, high-vis vests, gloves and goggles.

180 school kids built the bridge. Picture: London Legacy Development Corporation

After the bridge was built, each child got the chance to walk across the bridge to test it out.