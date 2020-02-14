Search

Advanced search

Shoreditch Park parents petition against Hackney Council plans to build a block of flats in the primary school's playground

PUBLISHED: 11:22 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 14 February 2020

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

Mary Seleznova

Parents have launched a petition against Hackney Council's plans to build a block of flats in their kids' school playground.

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

The council obtained planning permission in 2018 to construct 93 flats and an early years centre at Shoreditch Park Primary School in Bridport Place as part of its multi-billion pound redevelopment of the Britannia Leisure Centre.

But before it can start work, the council must get permission from the Secretary of State for Education to change the school's land use from education to housing.

It is currently consulting on the change before it can apply - but angry parents at the school which backs onto Shoreditch Park have launched a petition against the plans, and it has already garnered 550 signatures.

The council wants to take land from the north-west section of the playground, part of which is already occupied by the developer Hoxton Press' marketing suite.

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

Parents are worried the loss of the playground and chances for their children to be physically active will negatively impact on their health.

One of them told the Gazette: "Since the school has a football pitch on this piece of land, it is not so easy to grab this area. If there was just a garden or grass - they would not have any problems with this.

You may also want to watch:

"We think that a construction site that will be next to school at least for two-and-a-half years according to council forecasts, and the future buildings will violate our kids' right for education, privacy and appropriate learning environment."

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

The council says it has already invested £700,000 into the school and that the scheme would provide a further £2m - £1.3m of which would go towards the early years centre on the ground floor of the proposed building.

A car park has already been converted within the school land into a playground, and a ball court would be built in Gopsall Street, although activities there would require extra staffing because of safety requirements. If the council gets the go-ahead, construction would begin later this year and be completed by 2022.

The whole scheme will include a new secondary school and leisure centre as well as flats in two blocks of five and 16 storeys, with 481 flats - 400 of which will be luxury apartments to be sold commercially and 48 homes for social rent.

Construction of the new secondary school began last summer and it should be ready by September 2021 along with the new leisure centre. Four years ago the whole school, which was called Whitmore at the time, was at risk of being demolished to make way for a new secondary school.

The council's consultation ends on February 21.

To see the consultation go to consultation.hackney.gov.uk/communications-and-consultation/s-77/.

See the petition at you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/playgrounds-not-for-sale-let-s-save-shoreditch-park-primary-school-playground.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man’s plan to put to good use thousands of dumped containers

Justin Beardsell (left) and his business partner Ruben Wood. Picture: Daniele Colucciello

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man’s plan to put to good use thousands of dumped containers

Justin Beardsell (left) and his business partner Ruben Wood. Picture: Daniele Colucciello

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s and Robins have mutual respect after season opener

Lee Angol after a cross by Jordan Maguire-Drew led to an own goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal’s Miedema delighted with double in win

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

WSL: Liverpool 2 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s boss Embleton faces selection headache for Robins clash

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Shoreditch Park parents petition against Hackney Council plans to build a block of flats in the primary school’s playground

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24