Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'It warms your cockles!' - Pearly King and Queen of Tower Hamlets visit Simon Marks Primary School

PUBLISHED: 13:25 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 29 July 2019

Simon Marks Primary school treated to performance of

Simon Marks Primary school treated to performance of "Lambeth Walk" by Tower Hamlet's Pearly King and Queen.

Simon Marks Primary school

Tower Hamlets' Pearly King and Queen visited Simon Marks Primary School for their end-of-year concert and dazzled pupils with a "spirited performance" of the Lambeth Walk.

Pupils singing songs at Simon Marks Primary School's concert.Pupils singing songs at Simon Marks Primary School's concert.

Lorraine Sadler, the Pearly Queen, told the Gazette Simon Marks should be very proud of its children: "It warms the cockles of your heart - they really made me feel like a queen."

Lorraine and Terry Sadler were taken on a tour of the school and then let students try on their suits, which are covered in hundreds of mother of pearl buttons.

Lorraine, who was born and bred in Hackney, thinks it's lovely to meet children who take an interest in east London's heritage. The tradition dates back to the mid-19th century and sees Pearly Kings and Queens - often, as in Lorraine's case, from a line dating back generations - donning their decorated suits to carry out charitable work and collect donations.

Pupils at Hackney's only council-run Jewish school sang songs for their guests, including renditions of the English and Israeli national anthems.

Most Read

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Adoptive family forced to move house and change names after huge Hackney Council data breach

Hackney Council posted a letter containing the adoptive family's deatils to the birth parents. Picture: PA

Layer Cake actor Tamer Hassan breaks silence on Vinnie Jones fight

Brit actor Tamer Hassan who dined at Stoke Newington's Yumyum Thai restaurant on Tuesday night

Joseph Burke-Monerville shooting: Fears for safety of ‘gang member’ called to testify at controversial inquest

Joseph Burke-Monerville died of a gunshot wound to the head. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Joseph Burke-Monerville’s mother gives public message to his killers on fifth anniversary of murder

Memorial event for Prince Joseph Burke-Monerville at St John at Hackney church on February 16. Friends and family including Cassy Best (aunt), Linda Burke-Monerville (mother), Neriah Bello (niece), Pastor Ezelkiel, guest speaker The Truth Poet, John Burke-Monerville (father) and Tim Burke-Monerville (brother). Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Adoptive family forced to move house and change names after huge Hackney Council data breach

Hackney Council posted a letter containing the adoptive family's deatils to the birth parents. Picture: PA

Layer Cake actor Tamer Hassan breaks silence on Vinnie Jones fight

Brit actor Tamer Hassan who dined at Stoke Newington's Yumyum Thai restaurant on Tuesday night

Joseph Burke-Monerville shooting: Fears for safety of ‘gang member’ called to testify at controversial inquest

Joseph Burke-Monerville died of a gunshot wound to the head. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Joseph Burke-Monerville’s mother gives public message to his killers on fifth anniversary of murder

Memorial event for Prince Joseph Burke-Monerville at St John at Hackney church on February 16. Friends and family including Cassy Best (aunt), Linda Burke-Monerville (mother), Neriah Bello (niece), Pastor Ezelkiel, guest speaker The Truth Poet, John Burke-Monerville (father) and Tim Burke-Monerville (brother). Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs development squad finish third in European tournament

Tottenham Hotspur's Kazaiah Sterling (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Orient interim head coach excited with league opener close

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient scores against a Norwich City XI at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

‘It warms your cockles!’ – Pearly King and Queen of Tower Hamlets visit Simon Marks Primary School

Simon Marks Primary school treated to performance of

Katee Hui: ‘There are a lot of barriers for women in sport – we hope we can remove them.’

Katee Hui founded Hackney Laces in 2011.

Lacazette injury ‘not serious’ according to Emery as Arsenal boss praises transfer target Pepe

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is substituted off by manager Unai Emery (right) during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists