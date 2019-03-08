'It warms your cockles!' - Pearly King and Queen of Tower Hamlets visit Simon Marks Primary School

Tower Hamlets' Pearly King and Queen visited Simon Marks Primary School for their end-of-year concert and dazzled pupils with a "spirited performance" of the Lambeth Walk.

Lorraine Sadler, the Pearly Queen, told the Gazette Simon Marks should be very proud of its children: "It warms the cockles of your heart - they really made me feel like a queen."

Lorraine and Terry Sadler were taken on a tour of the school and then let students try on their suits, which are covered in hundreds of mother of pearl buttons.

Lorraine, who was born and bred in Hackney, thinks it's lovely to meet children who take an interest in east London's heritage. The tradition dates back to the mid-19th century and sees Pearly Kings and Queens - often, as in Lorraine's case, from a line dating back generations - donning their decorated suits to carry out charitable work and collect donations.

Pupils at Hackney's only council-run Jewish school sang songs for their guests, including renditions of the English and Israeli national anthems.