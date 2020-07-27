Search

Advanced search

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

PUBLISHED: 16:51 27 July 2020

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Stamford Hill Primary School

Stamford Hill Primary closed down for good at the end of the summer school term.

In November 2018 teaching, learning and pupils’ outcomes at the school in Berkeley Road were judged to be inadequate by Ofsted inspectors.

However a follow up inspection published this January found the school had made progress in improving the quality of teaching, and that its improvement plan was on track.

Haringey Council had already floated plans to close the school down by that point though, which were signed off by councillors in February.

You may also want to watch:

In his report a month before, Ofsted inspector Phil Garnham said turmoil had been generated by Haringey’s various proposals for the school, including that the school formed a federation with other schools, that it amalgamated with another school, and then a likely closure at the end of the academic year.

“These proposals came about at three separate times since the last inspection and caused unrest,” he said.

“This had led to significant turbulence in staffing and the number of pupils has reduced by nearly half.”

Displaced pupils will transfer over to Tiverton Primary School in September.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Arteta to address defensive concerns with Mustafi injury worse than feared

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Hackney businessman reports his car stolen in insurer dispute

The AA removing Mr Singh's car. Picture: Jagmohan Singh

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Arteta to address defensive concerns with Mustafi injury worse than feared

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Hackney businessman reports his car stolen in insurer dispute

The AA removing Mr Singh's car. Picture: Jagmohan Singh

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal defender Tierney reflects on ‘toughest year of life’

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (second right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 27

Maria Sharapova in action

Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit after eight years at the club

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

UEFA could move Women’s Champion League from Spain

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham teammates pay tribute to Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen is set to leave Tottenham after eight years (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)