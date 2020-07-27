Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps Stamford Hill Primary School

Stamford Hill Primary closed down for good at the end of the summer school term.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In November 2018 teaching, learning and pupils’ outcomes at the school in Berkeley Road were judged to be inadequate by Ofsted inspectors.

However a follow up inspection published this January found the school had made progress in improving the quality of teaching, and that its improvement plan was on track.

Haringey Council had already floated plans to close the school down by that point though, which were signed off by councillors in February.

You may also want to watch:

In his report a month before, Ofsted inspector Phil Garnham said turmoil had been generated by Haringey’s various proposals for the school, including that the school formed a federation with other schools, that it amalgamated with another school, and then a likely closure at the end of the academic year.

“These proposals came about at three separate times since the last inspection and caused unrest,” he said.

“This had led to significant turbulence in staffing and the number of pupils has reduced by nearly half.”

Displaced pupils will transfer over to Tiverton Primary School in September.