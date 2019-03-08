Search

Star staff members from Hackney schools are honoured at awards bash

PUBLISHED: 09:53 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 09 April 2019

The winners of Hackney School Stars 2019 - Donal Friel (left), Jaki Walcott Nelson and Richard Mitchell. Picture: Hackney Council/ Gary Manhine

The winners of Hackney School Stars 2019 - Donal Friel (left), Jaki Walcott Nelson and Richard Mitchell. Picture: Hackney Council/ Gary Manhine

Gary Manhine

School staff who have dedicated their time to helping pupils enjoy learning and overcome barriers took centre stage at the second Hackney School Stars Awards.

Richard Mitchell, behaviour support officer from Haggerston School, Donal Friel, Year 1 teacher from London Fields Primary School and Jaki Walcott-Nelson, behaviour lead from Clapton Girls’ Academy were chosen by a judging panel after nominations were sent in by colleagues, pupils and parents.

The awards, now in their second year, recognise people who contribute positively to school life – from teachers to caretakers, cleaners and cooks.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble said: “Here in Hackney we provide some of the best schools in the country, this wouldn’t be if it was not for the teachers, teaching assistants, cooks, caretakers and administration staff to name a few.”

