Stoke Newington primary school teacher crowned London's first Active School Hero
PUBLISHED: 16:16 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 24 July 2019
Archant
A Stoke Newington primary school teacher has won a top award for encouraging her pupils to get active.
Innogen Fryer, Year 1 teacher at Holmleigh Primary School in Dunsmure Road, was crowned London's first Active School Hero by Nike and ukactive, a leading health body.
Joined by her pupils, she was presented with the award by Paralympic champion Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson at the Olympic Stadium's Anniversary Games last month.
You may also want to watch:
Innogen, who saw off 32 other finalists, works closely with her pupils, sports organisations and parents to promote physical activity across the school.
She said: "I'm proud. I believe physical activity is hugely important in helping children of all abilities to achieve their potential.
"This has been an inspirational experience for the whole school and I look forward to providing the kids at Holmleigh with more opportunities to be active."
In addition to professional development training from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, Innogen and the school will receive a visit from elite Nike athletes.
Paula Radcliffe, who attended the ceremony and met Innogen, said: "I applaud Innogen's dedication and hard work, inspiring our youngest to get moving and make sport a daily habit."