Simon Mark's School concert celebrates Chanukah
PUBLISHED: 15:48 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 26 December 2019
Holly Chant
Students from Simon Marks Jewish Primary school shone bright like the candles in a Minorah on December 12. They filled their school hall with music and song as they told the story of Chanukah - a Jewish tradition that's over 2,000 years old.
School kids in costumes sang traditional Chanukah songs as well modern-day pop songs with Chanukah-inspired lyrics.
Headteacher Ms Metin said: "Our Chanukah concert was phenomenal. Every child's performance was beyond outstanding, I'm so proud of our school family."
Student's told the audience about times of persecution for the Jewish people.
Ms Metin told the Gazette: "No matter how much hardship you go through there's light at the end of the tunnel if you persevere and you're united as a community."
Years 3 and 4 told the story of how the festival of lights began after a group Jewish rebel warriors revolted against their oppressors and took back their temple. This year Chanukah is celebrated from December 21-30.