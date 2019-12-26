Search

Simon Mark's School concert celebrates Chanukah

PUBLISHED: 15:48 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 26 December 2019

Students from Simon Marks School celebrate the Jewish holiday a few days before it begins with a school concert. Picture: Holly Chant

Students from Simon Marks School celebrate the Jewish holiday a few days before it begins with a school concert. Picture: Holly Chant

Holly Chant

Students from Simon Marks Jewish Primary school shone bright like the candles in a Minorah on December 12. They filled their school hall with music and song as they told the story of Chanukah - a Jewish tradition that's over 2,000 years old.

Families, staff and esteemed guests came to watch the annual Chanukah concert. Picture: Holly ChantFamilies, staff and esteemed guests came to watch the annual Chanukah concert. Picture: Holly Chant

School kids in costumes sang traditional Chanukah songs as well modern-day pop songs with Chanukah-inspired lyrics.

Headteacher Ms Metin said: "Our Chanukah concert was phenomenal. Every child's performance was beyond outstanding, I'm so proud of our school family."

Student's told the audience about times of persecution for the Jewish people.

Simon Marks Primary School students sang songs and played instruments to celebrate the tradition. Picture: Holly ChantSimon Marks Primary School students sang songs and played instruments to celebrate the tradition. Picture: Holly Chant

Ms Metin told the Gazette: "No matter how much hardship you go through there's light at the end of the tunnel if you persevere and you're united as a community."

Years 3 and 4 told the story of how the festival of lights began after a group Jewish rebel warriors revolted against their oppressors and took back their temple. This year Chanukah is celebrated from December 21-30.

