Stormont House pupils are crowned the National Special Schools swimming champs

Stormont House pupils have won the National Special Schools swimming competition. Picture: Panathlon Panathlon

Pupils with disabilities and special needs from Stormont House School have been crowned the National Special Schools swimming champions in a competition at the London 2012 Aquatics Centre.

The competition was organised by the charity Panathlon, and saw nine schools from as far afield as Merseyside, Suffolk and Bedfordshire converge on the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic venue.

Competing in a range of specially-adapted races and aquatic challenges, five pupils from Stormont House in Downs Park Road, Lower Clapton, pipped their rivals from Berkshire by one single point in a tightly-contested final.

Their teacher Joel Calvin called the event "a celebration of these pupils' ability, rather than their disability" and said it helped "prepare them for adult life."

"It's really motivating for them, especially when they come back to school with the medals," he said. "The inclusivity is wonderful.

"In some areas of life they may get overlooked because of their needs, but this levels the playing field."

Each year national charity Panathlon allows 22,000 students with disabilities and special needs the chance to take part in competitive sport.