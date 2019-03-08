Search

Kids at Hackney's Olive School dress up as super heroes and use 'human power' to get to school sustainably

PUBLISHED: 16:57 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 23 April 2019

Youngsters at the Olive School dressed up as their favourite comic crusader for Sustrans' Superhero Day. Picture: Star Academies

Youngsters at the Olive School dressed up as their favourite comic crusader for Sustrans' Superhero Day. Picture: Star Academies

Star Academies

Youngsters from the Olive School dressed up as their favourite comic crusader as part of a two-week challenge to ditch the car and travel to school using “human power”.

Pupils, parents and staff at the school in Cazenove Road, Stamford Hill, were asked to cycle, walk or scoot to cut air pollution and boost their fitness for the Sustrans Big Pedal 2019.

Children with the most colourful costumes on Superhero day received prizes such like bike lights, pencils, bags and caps.

School principal Caterina Park said: “It's a great way to get more of our pupils travelling actively to school and is a simple way to boost their physical and mental health. The school looked transformed and so colourful during the Superhero day with costumes from Supergirl, Batman, Iron Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“It was great seeing all the vibrant and exciting costumes on the day.”

Sustrans is a charity which makes it easier for people to walk and cycle, which founded the National Cycle Network.

