Silver teaching award for 'good student outcomes' given to New City College

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 June 2019

New City's head Gerry McDonald ... "To be ranked alongside well-known universities is a great reward." Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

The prestigious Teaching and Excellence Framework award has been given to New City College for this year's results published by the Office for Students.

The silver rating recognises that students on higher education courses achieve "excellent outcomes" in moving into jobs and careers or onto further study.

The college campuses at Shoreditch, Poplar and Stepney were praised by the Office for Students for their teaching environment, digital and physical teaching resources and having links with employers.

"To be ranked alongside some well-known universities is a great reward," New City's executive head Gerry McDonald said. "This recognises the efforts our teaching staff put in to really make a difference to our students."

The award assessments highlight examples of good outcomes for students in a diverse range of universities, colleges and other higher education institutions.

The number of higher education institutions which have now received the award has reached 283, with 76 getting gold, 132 receiving silver including New City and 61 with bronze.

