Search

Advanced search

'I am not reassured children are safe in yeshivas': Hackney's unregistered Jewish faith academies 'put on notice' over child safety

PUBLISHED: 10:41 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 04 February 2020

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

So-called 'unregistered educational settings' in Hackney, the vast majority of which are Jewish faith academies or yeshivas, have been "put on notice" by safeguarding bosses over child safety.

Hopes were raised last year that a safeguarding committee for yeshivas could be formed in the borough - but child safeguarding chair Jim Gamble has now announced he will now "draw a line" ending negotiations over the issue.

Officers described a lack of progress in oversight of basic health and safety or Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks of employees' criminal records at a Town Hall meeting. Gamble now intends to label all yeshivas as "designated agencies" under the Children and Social Work Act, with an accompanying expectation that they will behave as statutory bodies.

The Town Hall is also urging central government to give local authorities powers to define a school, which would mean they could gain oversight of its processes.

The inspection body Ofsted can currently issue a warning notice to yeshivas, but along with local authorities and the Department for Education, has no power to close them down.

You may also want to watch:

Gamble said: "I will be turning the volume up on this. Since 2013, we have engaged, visited, consulted, facilitated meetings with the government and with respective ministers, but we are not one step further forward.

"While I respect so much of what goes on in the community, and so many of the good things that come out of that faith-based environment, I am not reassured that children are safe in yeshivas, and we have now got to draw a line that says safeguarding is non-negotiable.

"We can't come back here next year and have another conversation like this. Five or ten years from now, we will be dealing with issues where people will not forgive the fact that we did not apply professional curiosity and did not respectfully challenge.

"I am putting you on notice and others that I have done as much as I can when it comes to this. We now must push forward, and see evidence that children are being safeguarded in these environments, and I have no option but to escalate that at this time."

Michael Lobenstein, representative of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, which represents synagogues as opposed to schools, said: "I've been assured that the yeshivas do have health and safety checks, that all their staff are DBS-checked, they go along with all of it. The problem is the curriculum."

He called on Gamble to influence central government to lobby for yeshivas' curriculums to be "ringfenced in law" from any alteration.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Thousands more people stopped and searched in Hackney but fewer perpetrators caught

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Hackney New School pupil wins £44,000 sixth form scholarship

Nicole Monteiro- Ariza. Picture: Hackney New School

Jailed: David Ihenagwa sold sleeping pills and painkillers to drug dealers from his mother’s London Fields pharmacy

Norlington Pharmacy in Broadway Market

Most Read

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Thousands more people stopped and searched in Hackney but fewer perpetrators caught

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Hackney New School pupil wins £44,000 sixth form scholarship

Nicole Monteiro- Ariza. Picture: Hackney New School

Jailed: David Ihenagwa sold sleeping pills and painkillers to drug dealers from his mother’s London Fields pharmacy

Norlington Pharmacy in Broadway Market

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Clapton CFC fall short in the John Greenacre Memorial Trophy

Clapton CFC women in action against Clapham (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

I’ve been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O’s striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Masterchef finalist and Hoxton restaurateur Adam Handling denies The Frog could become a ‘speakeasy’

The Frog in Hoxton Square. Picture: Google Street View

‘I am not reassured children are safe in yeshivas’: Hackney’s unregistered Jewish faith academies ‘put on notice’ over child safety

Calls for Hackney Carnival to have more grassroots participation

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots
Drive 24