Upper Clapton teen Irobosa Osagie picks up music award from the Guinness Partnership

PUBLISHED: 09:53 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 19 November 2019

Irobosa Osagie

Irobosa Osagie

The Guinness Partnership housing association

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has won an award to help boost her budding career as a cellist and violin player.

Irobosa Osagie Irobosa Osagie

Irobosa Osagie, of Warwick Grove, Upper Clapton, picked up a violin for the first time at primary school and has never looked back.

Inspired by classical music she worked so hard in her music lessons that she soon progressed quickly to the cello - and is now Grade 6 in both.

She has just picked up an Aspire funding award from The Guinness Partnership housing association, which helps residents pay for education and training courses to boost their talents and careers, and to give back to their communities.

Guinness would not reveal how much the award was for.

Irobosa said: "I was so happy when I heard that I'd got an award. It will make a really big difference, especially as it means I can now buy a new instrument.

"I promise that I will work really hard at the lessons and hope to get better and better.

"My ambition is to be a professional musician or a music teacher."

