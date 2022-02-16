Wildlife photography project gives students a chance to transform a green space
A photography competition is giving London year 5 students the chance to bring a green space to life at their school.
Leading educational charity, The Salters' Institute, has teamed up with garden landscapers Edible Landscapes London on the Wild City project.
The project aims to encourage students to celebrate and champion biodiversity in their local areas.
The winning five students of the photography competition will see their school class entered into the Wild City project.
Each class will then work with gardeners, foresters and scientists to design their very own green space. The winning design will be built as a green space that promotes biodiversity at the school.
To enter the photography competition, students will need to explore the world around them and submit a photograph which captures local biodiversity in a creative way.
Photographs can be submitted to publicprogrammes@salters.co.uk.
Submissions must include the students' name, school name and teacher's name.
The deadline for the competition is February 25 at 2pm.
Find out more at www.saltersinstitute.co.uk/wild-city