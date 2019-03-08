Picture special: World Book Day 2019 at Hackney primary schools
PUBLISHED: 14:25 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 14 March 2019
@siornaphotography
Gazette photographer Siorna was out and about in Hackney last week to capture the best World Book Day costumes
Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Blue House
Schoolchildren across the borough came in dressed as their favourite heroes and villains, fiction and non-fiction characters, humans, animals, and just about everything else that’s ever appeared on the printed page.
Scroll down to see what Siorna captured as she visited Benthal, Betty Layward, Betty Layward and Sir Thomas Abney primary schools.
They are appearing in our special World Book Day supplement which is out in the shops today.
Baden Powell Years 3,4,5 and 6 making boats
St Thomas Abney Primary School
Betty Layward Primary
Baden Powell Years 3,4,5 and 6 Red House
Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Yellow House makng Gruffalo masks
Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Blue House
St Thomas Abney Primary School
Bethnal Primary School
