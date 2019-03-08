Search

Picture special: World Book Day 2019 at Hackney primary schools

PUBLISHED: 14:25 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 14 March 2019

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Green House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Green House

@siornaphotography

Gazette photographer Siorna was out and about in Hackney last week to capture the best World Book Day costumes

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Blue HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Blue House

Schoolchildren across the borough came in dressed as their favourite heroes and villains, fiction and non-fiction characters, humans, animals, and just about everything else that’s ever appeared on the printed page.

Scroll down to see what Siorna captured as she visited Benthal, Betty Layward, Betty Layward and Sir Thomas Abney primary schools.

They are appearing in our special World Book Day supplement which is out in the shops today.

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Red HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Red House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Red HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Red House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Green HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Green House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Green HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Green House

Baden Powell Years 3,4,5 and 6 making boatsBaden Powell Years 3,4,5 and 6 making boats

St Thomas Abney Primary SchoolSt Thomas Abney Primary School

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Baden Powell Years 3,4,5 and 6 Red HouseBaden Powell Years 3,4,5 and 6 Red House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Yellow House makng Gruffalo masksBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Yellow House makng Gruffalo masks

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Yellow House makng Gruffalo masksBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Yellow House makng Gruffalo masks

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Blue HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Blue House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Red HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Red House

Baden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Blue HouseBaden Powell Earlier and Infant Year 3,4,5 and 6 Blue House

St Thomas Abney Primary SchoolSt Thomas Abney Primary School

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

Bethnal Primary SchoolBethnal Primary School

Betty Layward PrimaryBetty Layward Primary

