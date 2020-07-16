Search

Haggerston charity invites world-class speakers to virtual student celebration

PUBLISHED: 13:35 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 16 July 2020

Marva Rollins OBE, the first black head teacher in Newham.

Courtesy of Marva Rollins OBE

A “learning community” and education charity based in Haggerston is celebrating its students with an online event.

Judge Chantel Fortuin, the first black female judge in South Africa. Picture: Clearview Photography ClayhallJudge Chantel Fortuin, the first black female judge in South Africa. Picture: Clearview Photography Clayhall

The charity ELATT runs English As A Second Language (ESOL) classes all over London and it’s celebrating its students and Nelson Mandela Day with a host of distinguished speakers.

An organiser for the event said: “We are delighted to share the news that we have some world-class international speakers lined up to help us reflect on Black Lives Matter and celebrate International Justice Day and Nelson Mandela day.”

Those invited to speak at the event on July 17 include Dr Thomas Mensah, core member of the development team for fibre optics and nanotechnology, Marva Rollins OBE, the first black head teacher in Newham and Judge Chantel Fortuin, the first black female judge in South Africa who was part of the anti-apartheid movement.

Inventor and scientist Dr Thomas Mensah.Inventor and scientist Dr Thomas Mensah.

Councillor Anthony Okereke, the Labour & Co-op Councillor for Woolwich Common Cabinet Member for Housing will also speak at the event.

The award-winning charity was set up in 1984 and has supported hundreds of students.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our vision is a London where everyone can flourish in their lives, no matter their age, background or circumstances.”

Councillor Anthony Okereke, the Labour & Co-op Councillor for Woolwich Common Cabinet Member for Housing.Councillor Anthony Okereke, the Labour & Co-op Councillor for Woolwich Common Cabinet Member for Housing.

Students and staff will also be showcasing and selling artwork at the event and all proceeds will be donated to Black Minds Matter

To sign up for the event on Eventbrite click here

About 300 students, charity partners and local guests are expected to attend.

The event will be held on Friday July 17 from 10am to 12pm on Zoom.

For more information about ELATT visit https://www.elatt.org.uk/

