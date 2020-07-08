Young people with learning disabilities and autism graduate from Hackney Council’s supported internship

17 young Hackney residents have graduated from an internship scheme with Hackney Council and Homerton Hospital. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A supported internship scheme with Hackney Council and Homerton Hospital to support young people with learning disabilities and autism into work has seen 17 young people graduate despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The interns, who jave been working from home since March, completed their classroom learning online in interactive classes, and were joined by their parents, mentors, colleagues, Cllr Carole Williams and Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville for an online graduation ceremony.

During their placements, interns have developed skills like how to work remotely, both individually and as part of a team, and have completed a BTEC work skills qualification.

You may also want to watch:

During the ceremony the interns spoke about their experiences and how the programme has readied them for full time paid employment.

Adam Hollingworth, 21 who worked in the communications and consultation team said: “I’m very grateful to my mentors and my fellow interns for all the support they have given. I have loved this opportunity and feel ready for the working world.”

Reflecting on his time as a Supported Intern, Soner Atma, 23 who worked in the organisational development team said: “My confidence has built up. I’ve used databases and worked in the busy election team. I never thought I would be able to do that.”

The programme supports young adults between 16 and 25, with an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan).

To apply for the the 2020/21 programme click here.