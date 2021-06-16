News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Cult restaurant Eggslut set to open third London location

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:37 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 1:01 PM June 16, 2021
CGI of Eggslut Shoreditch restaurant

Gourmet food concept Eggslut is opening its third London location - and 12th worldwide - near Old Street this summer. - Credit: Eggslut

Cult US egg-based restaurant chain Eggslut is set to open a third London location near Old Street in Shoreditch this summer.

Self-styled “gourmet food concept” Eggslut, which counts famous foodies and three Michelin-star chef Clare Smyth among its followers, will launch its 12th restaurant worldwide in Leonard Street in August.

Eggslut Shoreditch will open in Leonard Street in August.

Eggslut will open in Leonard Street in August. - Credit: Eggslut

The Eggslut concept originated as a chef meal in a two-Michelin-star restaurant and the brand says the professionally-driven quality remains at the core of each dish.

Eggslut operations manager Bruno Pires said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our third UK site in Shoreditch.

“For us, it is a dream come true to launch Eggslut in this hotspot full of character and creativity.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking forward to serving new egg lovers and bringing Eggslut closer to our fans all across London.

“We are really proud to be pioneering the trend of the humble egg and will continue to bring our gourmet concept to new areas of the UK.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Hackney flat block damaged as 25 firefighters respond to barbecue blaze
  2. 2 Hackney student's urine project could see her crowned UK Young Scientist of the Year
  3. 3 Hackney architecture and spaces explored in London Festival
  1. 4 Delta Covid strain spreads in Hackney with high rates in neighbouring boroughs
  2. 5 Hackney boxing champion Kirkland Laing dies aged 66
  3. 6 'Geffrye must fall', say protestors as Hoxton museum reopens
  4. 7 Hackney student gets accepted into The National Youth Theatre
  5. 8 What Paulo Fonseca means for Tottenham Hotspur?
  6. 9 5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign
  7. 10 River Lea boaters oppose plans for 'water safety' zones with flotilla of protest

Eggslut has partnered with Clarence Court eggs, Bread Ahead bakery and East London’s own Nude Coffee Roasters for the new restaurant.

All menu items are cooked fresh to order and no freezers are used on site.

Signature menu items include The Fairfax - a sandwich made from soft scrambled eggs with cheese, served in a brioche bun and named after the street in Los Angeles where the original Eggslut food truck parked in 2011.

New permanent menu items created by Eggslut UK include truffle and rosemary sea salt potato hash browns, with more limited time offerings expected to follow.

Eggslut says it will continue its ongoing support for frontline workers by offering them discounts or allowing customers to purchase free sandwich deliveries via the Big Thank You button on the restaurant's app and on Deliveroo.

The new location will follow Eggslut restaurants in Portobello Road and in Fitzrovia.

Like the other Eggslut locations, it will welcome walk-in customers and open 8am to 5pm daily.

Food and Drink
Shoreditch News
Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jeremiah Brew, 18.

Hackney Police

Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Electoral map of Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

Elections

Hackney could lose Dalston ward to Islington under proposed redrawing of...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Clapton assault: four men will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Woman accused of murdering man in Hackney appears in court

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The statue of Sir Robert Geffrye at The Museum of the Home (formerly called The Geffrye Museum). Picture: Ken Mears

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott to join 'Geffrye Must Fall' protest at museum reopening

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus