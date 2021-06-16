Cult restaurant Eggslut set to open third London location

Published: 12:37 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM June 16, 2021

Gourmet food concept Eggslut is opening its third London location - and 12th worldwide - near Old Street this summer. - Credit: Eggslut

Cult US egg-based restaurant chain Eggslut is set to open a third London location near Old Street in Shoreditch this summer.

Self-styled “gourmet food concept” Eggslut, which counts famous foodies and three Michelin-star chef Clare Smyth among its followers, will launch its 12th restaurant worldwide in Leonard Street in August.

Eggslut will open in Leonard Street in August. - Credit: Eggslut

The Eggslut concept originated as a chef meal in a two-Michelin-star restaurant and the brand says the professionally-driven quality remains at the core of each dish.

Eggslut operations manager Bruno Pires said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our third UK site in Shoreditch.

“For us, it is a dream come true to launch Eggslut in this hotspot full of character and creativity.

“We are looking forward to serving new egg lovers and bringing Eggslut closer to our fans all across London.

“We are really proud to be pioneering the trend of the humble egg and will continue to bring our gourmet concept to new areas of the UK.”

Eggslut has partnered with Clarence Court eggs, Bread Ahead bakery and East London’s own Nude Coffee Roasters for the new restaurant.

All menu items are cooked fresh to order and no freezers are used on site.

Signature menu items include The Fairfax - a sandwich made from soft scrambled eggs with cheese, served in a brioche bun and named after the street in Los Angeles where the original Eggslut food truck parked in 2011.

New permanent menu items created by Eggslut UK include truffle and rosemary sea salt potato hash browns, with more limited time offerings expected to follow.

Eggslut says it will continue its ongoing support for frontline workers by offering them discounts or allowing customers to purchase free sandwich deliveries via the Big Thank You button on the restaurant's app and on Deliveroo.

The new location will follow Eggslut restaurants in Portobello Road and in Fitzrovia.

Like the other Eggslut locations, it will welcome walk-in customers and open 8am to 5pm daily.