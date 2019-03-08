Elyon Poku murder: £10,000 reward offered to trace killer of DJ and aspiring social worker

Elyon Poku's father Tony and his brother Kofi Baafi. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

A reward of £10,000 is up for anyone who can help trace the killers of Ghanaian prince Elyon Poku, as his dad shared the anguish of how his only son told him he was just going out for the night, never to return again.

Elyon, 20, who went by the name DJ Nanabanger had been DJing in a garden marquee at an 18th birthday party in Wilderton Road, Stamford Hill in the early hours of September 22. Tragically he died in hospital a few hours later.

He had returned from performing in Los Angeles just five days before.

His father Anthony told the Gazette today how "never, never, never in my life" was he expecting his son - who was about to begin a degree in social work - to be stabbed to death for apparently no reason.

"At least if he was on a sick bed and the doctors pronounced him dead, it makes a difference from him saying, "Daddy, mummy, I'm going out", and he didn't return," he told the Gazette today outside Scotland Yard. "He was our only child."

Anthony - who calls his son "nana" which is a title meaning "king" in Ashanti - said: "I named him after my dad, who was a great man in Ghana. Nana went to Ghana once and the most sad thing is he told me, "Daddy this Christmas I will be going to Ghana with my friends". After this tragedy his friends left him behind and went because it was planned."

He described his son as honest, kind and ambitious. "He was a gentleman who focused to achieve, and he was very, very hardworking," he said. "His aim was to become a mental health social worker.

"Now there's a vacuum within my life. That's my only, only, only, only one. Imagine if there were even two, three four or five. Still it's a vacuum. It's a nightmare thinking about it day in, day out. Likewise for the whole family. Everyone is thinking about him.

"It's not easy but I cannot bring him back to this world so I have to take it, just like that."

A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers for anyone who can provide information to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the murder.

As part of the appeal, officers are also releasing footage of the teenager DJing at a party and are keen to speak to anyone who may have similar images or videos.

Anthony and his wife are finding it hard to move on while their son's killer is still at large.

"They have taken nana's soul out of the living world," said Anthony.

"If they are brought to justice, we have lost nana, nana is not coming back but at least the family will be relieved."

Anthony's brother Kofi Baafi added: "It will be a sense of satisfaction in terms of Elyon's soul resting in peace, and in terms of the family grieving.

"We hope the reward will entice someone to come out so everyone's soul can rest in peace. Over 250 children were at the party, and someone may have information.

"Elyon's mum is very poorly and struggling to recover, and the saddest part of it all is that Anthony is his wife's carer and now his wife is grieving he has to console her. It's difficult for them.

"She told me that every time she wakes up she has to look on the wall to see Elyon's photo and how the killer is still on the street. It is a worry for everyone, and it makes us angry and uncomfortable.

"If someone comes forward and the killer is arrested, justice will prevail."

A 17-year-old boy was also stabbed at the party and taken to hospital, while a third person, a 24-year-old man, had a head injury.

Nine people have been arrested as part of the investigation into Elyon's death, with six released under investigation and three released with no further action.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward of up to £10,000 contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reward does not apply to information given directly to the police.

Anyone with information, including videos or images, should call the incident room on 020 8345 3865, quoting Op Pavey, CAD 297/22Sep18.