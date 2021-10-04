Hackney employment support after furlough ends

Published: 4:05 PM October 4, 2021

Hackney Works is providing support to residents to help get people in work and better paid jobs. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Unemployed residents are being encouraged to seek tailored advice from the council's free employment support service now the furlough scheme has ended.

At the end of July this year, 7 per cent of the borough's workforce were on the scheme, according to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS).

Across the whole of the UK there were 484,000 employers with 1.6 million staff on furlough in July.

The scheme was introduced to support people and businesses through the pandemic with the government paying a percentage of peoples wages.

But since the scheme ended on September 30, unemployed residents are being urged to take advantage of the council's Hackney Works employment support service.

Hackney Works aims to help residents navigate the job market by providing one to one tailored advice from a specialist advisor on exploring transferable skills, careers, progressions into work, and links to specialist services.

Portfolio holder for employment Cllr Carole Williams said: “Hackney Works is crucial to residents who may have lost their jobs as the end of the furlough scheme approached and where their employers were unable to keep them on.

“As a council we are doing our utmost to help residents find employment and take advantage of the fantastic opportunities available in the borough.

"Especially as the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare that urgent need to ensure our residents are connected to high quality employment, well paid work and career progression."

To support residents, a five-floor Jobcentre Plus opened in June and Hackney Works is based in the building.

Training and skills provider Ingeus has also opened a new centre in Hackney. The Central London Works programme, which is managed by Central London Foundation and delivered by Ingeus has helped hundreds of the borough's residents into work this year.

Young people visiting the Jobcentre Plus can get involved in the paid Kickstart scheme, which is helping to put 16 to 24 year olds on universal credit to launch their careers, with placements on offer in Hackney industries including technology, fashion and the green economy.

Learn more by signing up to the Hackney Works newsletter here.

More information on can be found here, or by contacting opportunities@hackney.gov.uk or 020 8356 5700.



