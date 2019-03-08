Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Arts group teams up with Hoxton community to make gardens out of disused bath tubs

PUBLISHED: 14:02 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 15 August 2019

Year 6 pupils from St Monica's with their bath.

Year 6 pupils from St Monica's with their bath.

Archant

An arts organisation is showing how one man's rubbish and can be another man's treasure in a project transforming disused bathtubs into garden pots across Hoxton.

The bath at the Hundred Years Gallery with volunteers Graham, Peter, Devinya and Peer gardener Jane.The bath at the Hundred Years Gallery with volunteers Graham, Peter, Devinya and Peer gardener Jane.

Peer, an independent arts group, has teamed up with the community to rejuvenate 12 tubs that were bound for the dump.

Each has been rebranded with new artwork developed in tandem with their adopters and artist Olivia Mathurin. They were then infilled with soil and plants, such as ox-eye daisies and poppies, with the aim of inspiring homeowners to think of innovative ways to recycle their homewares.

You may also want to watch:

Passers-by can see the pots from today at North and South Arden Estate, Shoreditch Library, New City College, Hundred Years Gallery, Hoxton Hall, and St Monica's Primary School.

The Adopt a Tub project started in April, with tubs recovered from a skip in Peer's carpark in Hoxton Street.

A spokesperson said: "The idea started to brew, especially considering a lot of local people live in residential blocks with little access to gardens or green spaces; the idea was that they would have their own little garden in a bath."

The project was backed by Hoxton Trust, Arts Council England, Hackney Council and Grow Wild Kew Gardens Community Fund.

For a map of the tubs see peeruk.org/adopt-a-tub.

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results 2019: Haggerston School students set for top universities

Rose Stewart, 17 on the day that she collected her A'level results at Haggerston School. Picture: Vickie Flores
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists