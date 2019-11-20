Clapton playwright features in Letters to the Earth book

Tamara von Werthern's letter is called Active Hope. Tamara von Werthern

Earlier this year Clapton playwright Tamara von Werthern and more than 1,000 other people of all ages from around the world wrote a letters to the earth in the run up Extinction Rebellion's summer uprising and climate school strikes.

Now her work - alongside letters written by Kate Tempest, Green Party politician Caroline Lucas, climate activists and young children - has been published in a book called Letters to the Earth.

Tamara told the Gazette: "I started writing it as a love letter to the earth like a call to arms - I will fight, I will not let you die [and] I'll do what I can. I don't know what the outcome will be."

The book is out now in most bookshops, including independent bookshop Pages of Hackney in Lower Clapton Road.

It has been printed on sustainably sourced paper and all royalties will go towards campaigning for the environment.

For more information visit letterstotheearth.com.