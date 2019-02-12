Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

A much-loved community garden on a Shoreditch estate has been ripped up by council officers because the person who created it doesn’t live there.

This morning Lou Downe watched on as town hall maintenance workers pulled up the vegetables and herbs growing in the plot off Pritchard’s Road on the Whiston Estate.

Keen gardener Lou lives on a neighbouring council development and started the garden 18 months ago to build bridges in the community.

It had proved popular and many people were involved in its success, but last year, after a complaint from council tenants, Lou received a “very blunt cease and desist letter” threatening to prosecute them for trespassing. The council says community gardens have to be led by tenants on its estates.

Lou sent dozens of emails to councillors and made repeated phone calls to the town hall to try and find a resolution but says they got no answer. Then on Monday a sign went up saying: “This unauthorised growing area is going to be taken out and returned to grass.”

Lou told the Gazette: “I’ve been better!

“Eighteen months of hard work have come down to a notice on the fence – which was hidden from view. No phone call, no emails.

“I’m not a Hackney Council resident but I’ve been here for five years. I’m a really keen gardener and like most people I live in a property without a garden. I wanted to do something for the local community and build a bridge between the private estate and the council estate. It had pretty much everything – broccoli, spinach, butternut squash, garlic, herbs.

“Had they approached me and said: ‘You need to go through the proper channels’ I would have been happy to, but there was no such thing.”

Lou, who tried to reason with the workers as they tore up the garden, put the incident down to a “complete failure of bureaucracy” and now wants the council to help find another plot.

“The ideal outcome is to find a new site for the garden to continue to benefit the community in this area and the wildlife,” said Lou.

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville apologised to Lou on Twitter. He said: “That’s awful, I don’t make individual decisions like this and have backed estate community gardens from the start. I am so sorry this has happened and will investigate what has gone wrong.”