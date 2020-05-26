Extinction Rebellion Hackney uses 600 children’s shoes to stage demonstration

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson Hermione Hodgson

Environmental protesters presented more than 600 pairs of children’s shoes to Hackney Town Hall today (26 May) to push for government action on climate change.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney’s footwear dump was intended to be a reminder that children need to be protected from both coronavirus and the climate emergency.

The protest was accompanied by banners reading ‘Covid today > climate tomorrow > act now’.

Shoes were donated by local neighbours, parents and teachers across London, and will be donated to Shoe Aid following the socially-distanced protest.

“First of all, as Hackney residents we want to offer our solidarity with those living through this deeply worrying time in Hackney, which is among the boroughs most badly affected by coronavirus, not just in London, but the country,” said Extinction Rebellion Hackney’s spokesperson, John Owens.

“We wanted to recognise the deadly impact of coronavirus, while also highlighting that as we emerge from it there is a vital moment in which we can begin to build a better future, and avert the climate crisis.”

“The authorities and big polluters of the world cannot be allowed to take us back to how things were before.”

Stoke Newington mother-of-two, Sue Livermore, donated a pink pair of wellies previously worn by her four-year-old daughter, Willow: “We felt it was great that the children could be involved and represented even if they couldn’t be there, because they are the ones who will be massively impacted by climate change.”

This follows a larger Extinction Rebellion protest in Trafalgar Square on May 18, which involved more than 2,000 children’s shoes.

It is all part of Extinction Rebellion’s No Going Back campaign, referring to decreases in carbon emissions released into the atmosphere during lockdown.

Additionally, Extinction Rebellion Hackney organised a socially-distanced bike ride on May 17, calling for the government to spend more on sustainable transportation.

Stoke Newington 13-year-old and Extinction Rebellion Youth member Jocelyn Goldstein said she is “scared” by the climate crisis, but said the coronavirus pandemic has brought people together.

She said: “It shows we can unite and act as a community to support one another, and it shows that the government is able to take major steps when it really wants to.”