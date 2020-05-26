Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Extinction Rebellion Hackney uses 600 children’s shoes to stage demonstration

PUBLISHED: 17:19 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 26 May 2020

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Hermione Hodgson

Environmental protesters presented more than 600 pairs of children’s shoes to Hackney Town Hall today (26 May) to push for government action on climate change.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione HodgsonExtinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Extinction Rebellion Hackney’s footwear dump was intended to be a reminder that children need to be protected from both coronavirus and the climate emergency.

The protest was accompanied by banners reading ‘Covid today > climate tomorrow > act now’.

Shoes were donated by local neighbours, parents and teachers across London, and will be donated to Shoe Aid following the socially-distanced protest.

“First of all, as Hackney residents we want to offer our solidarity with those living through this deeply worrying time in Hackney, which is among the boroughs most badly affected by coronavirus, not just in London, but the country,” said Extinction Rebellion Hackney’s spokesperson, John Owens.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione HodgsonExtinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

“We wanted to recognise the deadly impact of coronavirus, while also highlighting that as we emerge from it there is a vital moment in which we can begin to build a better future, and avert the climate crisis.”

You may also want to watch:

“The authorities and big polluters of the world cannot be allowed to take us back to how things were before.”

Stoke Newington mother-of-two, Sue Livermore, donated a pink pair of wellies previously worn by her four-year-old daughter, Willow: “We felt it was great that the children could be involved and represented even if they couldn’t be there, because they are the ones who will be massively impacted by climate change.”

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione HodgsonExtinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

This follows a larger Extinction Rebellion protest in Trafalgar Square on May 18, which involved more than 2,000 children’s shoes.

It is all part of Extinction Rebellion’s No Going Back campaign, referring to decreases in carbon emissions released into the atmosphere during lockdown.

Additionally, Extinction Rebellion Hackney organised a socially-distanced bike ride on May 17, calling for the government to spend more on sustainable transportation.

Stoke Newington 13-year-old and Extinction Rebellion Youth member Jocelyn Goldstein said she is “scared” by the climate crisis, but said the coronavirus pandemic has brought people together.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione HodgsonExtinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

She said: “It shows we can unite and act as a community to support one another, and it shows that the government is able to take major steps when it really wants to.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council closes more Hackney Streets to protect residents from traffic

Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road are due to be closed by the council under Experimental Traffic Orders. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney arrests made in London-wide violent crime operation

More than 200 arrests made in police operation to tackle violent crime. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Carnival creates online programme to replace 2020 event

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

North London councils working with government on coronavirus tracing system

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Council closes more Hackney Streets to protect residents from traffic

Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road are due to be closed by the council under Experimental Traffic Orders. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney arrests made in London-wide violent crime operation

More than 200 arrests made in police operation to tackle violent crime. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Coronavirus: Hackney Carnival creates online programme to replace 2020 event

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

North London councils working with government on coronavirus tracing system

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: Westwood hopeful for British Masters

Lee Westwood tees off during the 2019 Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club, Southport.

Looking back: Arsenal Women win 2013 FA Cup

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring a goal (pic Nigel French/PA)

Former striker Sheringham urges Spurs Harry Kane to make the most of his career

Tottenham Hotspur's Teddy Sheringham (left) in action against Everton's Mark Pembridge during the FA Barclaycard Premiership game at Goodison Park, Liverpool (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Orient CEO Macklin heaps praise on Spurs Harry Kane for teaming up with the club

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session
Drive 24