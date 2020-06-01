Search

Silent protesters in Hackney call for citizens’ assembly on lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 15:30 01 June 2020

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Archant

Environmental activists made their voices heard with a silent protest in Hackney.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo LulloExtinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Members of Extinction Rebellion Hackney stood quietly for an hour outside Hackney Town Hall on Saturday to ask the government for a citizens’ assembly on the UK’s easing of coronavirus lockdown rules.

The campaigners believe giving a representative body a vote at every governmental level will ensure both people and the planet are prioritised.

Joe Coroneo, a member of Extinction Rebellion Hackney, said: “At this critical moment, it is an opportunity for local government and councils in particular to lead by example and set about rebuilding our economy differently.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo LulloExtinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

“In Hackney in particular, we can’t go back to having polluted streets. We can’t go back to a local economy dependent on fossil fuels.”

Arrests were made at similar protests in Parliament Square and Hyde Park.

Arrests made as 'hundreds' attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

Picture: Tom Palliser

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Hackney man charged with possession of drugs and a firearm

Police officers seized a Bruni model 92 pistol from an address. Picture: Organised Crime Partnership

Elderly woman no longer in 'life-threatening' condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Silent protesters in Hackney call for citizens' assembly on lockdown easing

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

