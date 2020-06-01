Silent protesters in Hackney call for citizens’ assembly on lockdown easing

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo Archant

Environmental activists made their voices heard with a silent protest in Hackney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Members of Extinction Rebellion Hackney stood quietly for an hour outside Hackney Town Hall on Saturday to ask the government for a citizens’ assembly on the UK’s easing of coronavirus lockdown rules.

You may also want to watch:

The campaigners believe giving a representative body a vote at every governmental level will ensure both people and the planet are prioritised.

Joe Coroneo, a member of Extinction Rebellion Hackney, said: “At this critical moment, it is an opportunity for local government and councils in particular to lead by example and set about rebuilding our economy differently.

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

“In Hackney in particular, we can’t go back to having polluted streets. We can’t go back to a local economy dependent on fossil fuels.”

Arrests were made at similar protests in Parliament Square and Hyde Park.