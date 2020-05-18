Coronavirus: Hackney group calls for fast action to encourage walking and cycling as lockdown eases

Hackney Cycling Campaign's vision for Green Lanes. Picture: Jono Kenyon Archant

A volunteer group in Hackney is demanding changes are made to key routes in the borough to make them “safe for walking and cycling”.

Hackney Cycling Campaign has pinpointed the ten locations it believes could be improved as part of a bigger project to map every street in the borough.

It would like a variety of schemes to be implemented on routes such as Green Lanes, Hackney Road, the A10, White Post Lane, Scriven Street, Whitmore Road, Church Street, Well Street and Chatsworth Road.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a speech on May 10 mapping out the plan to lift lockdown restrictions, discouraged people returning to work from using public transport.

Jono Kenyon, coordinator of Hackney Cycling Campaign, said: “The last few weeks have demonstrated a profound shift in how people need to travel.

“As more journeys are made due to changes to government advice, it is essential that people can make these safely.

“Huge numbers of people cycle and walk already in Hackney, but the streets are going to have to change radically if London is going to be able to keep on the move.

“We’re encouraging the council to act fast to ensure walking and cycling is people’s first choice when workplaces and schools reopen.”

Hackney Cycling Campaign has said it will release the full map and list of interventions later this month.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, said he welcomes the suggestions from the Hackney Cycling Campaign

He said: “Hackney is London’s capital of cycling - we already have more than 120 road closures in place, the largest amount of cycle storage in the capital, and continue to be a leader in the delivery of School Streets, which actively discourage cars around schools.

“These are just a few of the reasons our residents cycle more than any other London borough.

“We’re in the process of implementing a wide variety of measures to improve road safety and opportunities for social distancing, which will be even more important as the government eases lockdown restrictions.”

Hackney Council has shut Barnabas Road to make more room for two-metre social distancing and to improve cycling and walking routes.