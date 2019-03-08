Search

Hackney Council launches consultation on £2m Shoreditch Park revamp

PUBLISHED: 17:06 24 September 2019

Hackney Council is consulting on what changes the public would like to see in a £2m programme to improve Shoreditch Park.

Throughout October there will be workshops, information stalls and drop-in sessions taking place across Hoxton and Shoreditch to give people a chance to share what they value in the park and what they would like to see improved. A public event in Shoreditch Park takes place from noon to 4pm on October 26. The council will then work with the appointed landscape architect firm LUC to design a detailed masterplan, which it will ask residents to feed back on in a consultation next year.

The council's leisure chief Cllr Feryal Clark said: "Shoreditch Park is one of our 27 green flag parks and is somewhere for people to relax in this busy, urban part of the borough.

"There's lots people love about it - the large open space, its informal sports areas and playground - but we know that there are areas that could be improved."

To comment see shoreditchpark.commonplace.is.

