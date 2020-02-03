Search

Hackney Council urged to 'protect Eastern Curve Garden' in Dalston Conversation consultation

PUBLISHED: 16:22 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 03 February 2020

Protecting the Eastern Curve Garden is one of the key issues flagged up by 4,000 respondents to a consultation about Dalston's future.

The Dalston Conversation was launched in September 2018 after hundreds of people expressed "strong distrust" in a previous Hackney Council consultation on plans to make the popular garden into a thoroughfare, as part of a proposed "new cultural area" dubbed the Dalston Quarter the year before.

The response to that consultation was going to have shaped the next stage of a project which involved "choosing a developer and launching an architectural design competition".

Instead now, two years on, the council is going to publish new guidance on the type of developments that can be built in Dalston, and will be looking into protecting green spaces, supporting businesses and market traders, and reducing the dominance of motor vehicles.

Residents, businesses and visitors who took part in what has been the council's biggest ever local engagement exercise also urged the council to support existing Ridley Road traders, called for better walking and cycling routes and public transport, and asked for anti-social behaviour and littering to be tackled - especially in Gillett Square.

Now further consultation on the new guidance has begun, and a final Dalston Plan should considered by the council's cabinet next year.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said: "Dalston is a huge part of what makes Hackney special, but it's changing. I've been clear it's our mission to ensure that the ambitions of local people and businesses are at the heart of our work to protect what they love and improve what they don't.

"The response to this unprecedented open and honest conversation with - and about - Dalston was huge, and we've carefully listened to what people from all backgrounds have told us.

"We're now getting to work to put those ambitions into action, and today's announcements will help make Hackney fairer - ensuring new developments and investment bring real benefits for everyone who lives, visits or works here."

Over 4,000 people visited the council's Dalston Conversation website, and hundreds more attended workshops, focus groups, community events and pop-up stalls.

CCTV has already been improved in Gillett Square, and the council has stepped up street cleaning and started working with the Met to increase drugs and weapons searches.

Traders at Ridley Road Market are going to be given new stalls, handheld card machines and free wifi as part of a £1.5m investment from the council and City Hall to help them compete in a changing high street.

Consultation on the revamp will start in the next few week.

To give your feedback on the Dalston Plan, see dalstonplan.commonplace.is/.

