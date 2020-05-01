Search

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden takes in cancelled show plants to help east London bees

PUBLISHED: 11:39 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 01 May 2020

General view of the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, a cafe with an attached garden in Dalston Junction, east London.

PA Archive/PA Images

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden will be boosting east London’s bee population by adopting flowering show plants this summer.

Visual of The Violette Szabó garden, due to be built at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival 2020. Picture: Concepts ConveyedVisual of The Violette Szabó garden, due to be built at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival 2020. Picture: Concepts Conveyed

With the help of traditional cider brandy company Avallen Spirits and award winner garden designer Jane Scott Moncrieff the new plants will bring a burst of floral colour to the community space which is celebrating its 10th anniverary this year.

Marie Murray, Director of Dalston Curve Garden said: “It’s wonderful they will be here for visitors to enjoy when we re-open. The new plants are the perfect birthday present for our visitors as well as the bees!”

Jane Scott Moncrieff designed the Violette Szabo garden for this year’s cancelled RHS Malvern Spring Festival and is working with Avallen Spirits who have pledged to plant 10,000 plants over the next three years.

The designer told the Gazette: “Even before lockdown, we were determined the show plants would have a life after the show and we’ve worked hard to make it happen. I’m so pleased these plants will be in a community space, to be enjoyed by hundreds of people over the years to come.”

Visual of The Violette Szabó garden, due to be built at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival 2020. Picture: Jaki GrosvenorVisual of The Violette Szabó garden, due to be built at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival 2020. Picture: Jaki Grosvenor

The flowers will be planted for World Bee Day on May 20.

Jane has also started a petition to re-open British Garden Centres, which have been hit hard by the lockdown, with the same social distancing measures as super markets.

To sign the petition click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

