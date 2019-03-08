Eco campaigners Divest Hackney hand out ice lollies ahead of Hackney Council AGM - warning 'there's no time to chill'

Protesters handed out ice lollies on the steps of Hackney Town Hall last night - to symbolise the melting of the ice caps.

Divest Hackney campaigners on the steps of Hackney Town Hall giving out ice lollies to symbolise how the ice caps are melting and urging Hackney Council to stop investments in fossil fuels. From left Annie Pick, Stine Wilhelmsen, Tilly Schooling and Sam Roth. Picture: Polly Hancock Divest Hackney campaigners on the steps of Hackney Town Hall giving out ice lollies to symbolise how the ice caps are melting and urging Hackney Council to stop investments in fossil fuels. From left Annie Pick, Stine Wilhelmsen, Tilly Schooling and Sam Roth. Picture: Polly Hancock

Divest Hackney kept up the pressure on the council to move its investments out of fossil fuel companies including BP and Shell, warning there was "no time to chill".

The protest ahead of the council's AGM coincided with the first debate in Parliament about fossil fuel investment and the financial and ehtical risks of investment by pension funds.

Bea from Divest Hackney said: "Parliament are debating divestment, it is time Hackney Council speaks out and commits to divesting, there is no time to chill.

"They do lots of other environmental initiatives but as long as they are still funding climate change through funding fossil fuel companies then their environmental credentials are very weak.

"Sadiq Khan and Jeremy Corbyn all support divestment, we are asking this Labour council to act on its climate emergency motion and divest".

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville declared a climate emergency at a council meeting in February, and said the council was going "above and beyond" what the campaigners had demanded in terms of its policies. Two years ago it committed to decarbonise its investments by 50pc by 2023 rather than divest from fossil fuel firms, where it has £75million.

In February Cllr Rob Chapman, chair of the pensions committee, gave hope to Divest Hackney by revealing the investment strategy is up for review this year.