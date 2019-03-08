Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Eco campaigners Divest Hackney hand out ice lollies ahead of Hackney Council AGM - warning 'there's no time to chill'

PUBLISHED: 18:39 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 23 May 2019

Divest Hackney campaigners on the steps of Hackney Town Hall giving out ice lollies to symbolise how the ice caps are melting and urging Hackney Council to stop investments in fossil fuels. Picture: Polly Hancock

Divest Hackney campaigners on the steps of Hackney Town Hall giving out ice lollies to symbolise how the ice caps are melting and urging Hackney Council to stop investments in fossil fuels. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Protesters handed out ice lollies on the steps of Hackney Town Hall last night - to symbolise the melting of the ice caps.

Divest Hackney campaigners on the steps of Hackney Town Hall giving out ice lollies to symbolise how the ice caps are melting and urging Hackney Council to stop investments in fossil fuels. From left Annie Pick, Stine Wilhelmsen, Tilly Schooling and Sam Roth. Picture: Polly HancockDivest Hackney campaigners on the steps of Hackney Town Hall giving out ice lollies to symbolise how the ice caps are melting and urging Hackney Council to stop investments in fossil fuels. From left Annie Pick, Stine Wilhelmsen, Tilly Schooling and Sam Roth. Picture: Polly Hancock

Divest Hackney kept up the pressure on the council to move its investments out of fossil fuel companies including BP and Shell, warning there was "no time to chill".

The protest ahead of the council's AGM coincided with the first debate in Parliament about fossil fuel investment and the financial and ehtical risks of investment by pension funds.

You may also want to watch:

Bea from Divest Hackney said: "Parliament are debating divestment, it is time Hackney Council speaks out and commits to divesting, there is no time to chill.

"They do lots of other environmental initiatives but as long as they are still funding climate change through funding fossil fuel companies then their environmental credentials are very weak.

"Sadiq Khan and Jeremy Corbyn all support divestment, we are asking this Labour council to act on its climate emergency motion and divest".

Hackney mayor Phil Glanville declared a climate emergency at a council meeting in February, and said the council was going "above and beyond" what the campaigners had demanded in terms of its policies. Two years ago it committed to decarbonise its investments by 50pc by 2023 rather than divest from fossil fuel firms, where it has £75million.

In February Cllr Rob Chapman, chair of the pensions committee, gave hope to Divest Hackney by revealing the investment strategy is up for review this year.

Most Read

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Most Read

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangduring the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew has point to prove in League Two

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tottenham handed injury boost before Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the training session at Hotspur Way (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O’s winners again

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hackney Council has a new transport lead after cabinet reshuffle

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists