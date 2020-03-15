Environmental groups and activists wait for council's response to open letter on Climate Emergency

The letter was sent on behalf of nine community groups and 17 climate activists. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Hackney Extinction Rebellion Hackney

Several Hackney-based voluntary and community organisations championing climate and environmental action and 17 climate activists have penned a 'practical and action-based' open letter to the council laying out their community response to Town Hall's Climate Emergency declaration in June 2019.

Environmental groups and activists say the letter has, so far, been met with silence by the council.

It discusses and debates eight 'resolves' declared by the council at meetings and workshops urging it to 'lead a rallying cry' communicating the need for residents to take more action to solve the climate crisis.

'Everyone has a part to play,' it reads and gives suggestions as to how the council can lead in its role to consult, educate and inform. Leadership, accountability, urgency and telling the truth are high on the letters agenda.

The letter asks the council to revise 'stretching targets' set out by the IPCC's October 2018 report from a current 2040 net zero target to 2030.

Net zero 2030 is in line with the Green New Deal motion passed at a Labour Party conference last September and it's a target Islington council have taken on - still short of the 2025 target set by Tower Hamlets council.

The council has said it will call on the government to provide powers and resources making net zero targets possible.

While those the letter represents understand the challenge the council has in terms of budget and resources, they urge local authorities to communicate challenges to the wider community so Hackney people can give support in lobbying central government.

Work to reduce the amount of fossil fuels relied upon on to heat homes and how to best support residents, local businesses and community groups to accelerate the shift to a zero-carbon world are also covered. The letter then asks how the council will choose a citizens assembly comprised of local residents to allow for public scrutiny.

Included in the community response are many of the positive things the council and local groups have done to combat the climate emergency and it details ways in which residents, activists and community groups can support it in acting upon the emergency declared.

'Our future depends on you,' the letter states. 'When we face a 'crisis' in any other walk of life, we stop what we're doing and focus on the crisis until it's solved.'