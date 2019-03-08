Fairchild's Garden: Hackney Council consults on revamp

Council plans to revamp Fairchild's Garden are out for consulation Archant

Fairchild's Garden could be in line for a revamp if proposals being consulted on by Hackney Council get the go-ahead.

Previously known as Hackney Road Recreation Ground the garden is built on the former burial ground of St Leonard's Church, and contains the remains of Thomas Fairchild, a horticulturalist who the park was named after in 2017.

The proposals would see a new, wider entrance set back from Hackney Road, an on-site kiosk selling drinks and snacks, and new planting inspired by Thomas Fairchild. There would also be level access into and around the park, and more places to sit down.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci said: "Fairchild's Garden is currently in need of improvement, with an unwelcoming entrance and large areas of tarmac .

"These exciting plans will breathe new life into the park, ensuring it can be enjoyed by everyone.

"I'd urge park users and anyone who lives or works nearby to have their say on the proposals so we can make sure they reflect local people's wishes."

A consultation runs until May 24. To see the plans and provide feedback see: www.hackney.gov.uk/fairchilds-garden.