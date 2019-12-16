Search

Hackney families plant over 80 trees at Hackney City Farm

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 16 December 2019

Super Roots gets kids to enjoy nature and learn about conservation and the environment through adventure play. Picture: Marika Hegarty/Tom Mattey

Marika Hegarty/Tom Mattey

Hackney families put their boots on and wrapped-up warm to welcome the winter at a free community event at Hackney City Farm.

Totem building. Picture: Marika Hegarty/Tom MatteyTotem building. Picture: Marika Hegarty/Tom Mattey

Kids of all ages and their parents planted over 80 trees that day and took home saplings to look after.

"We had acorns, sweet chestnuts, and beech nuts but we had to protect them from the squirrels 'cause there are tons of squirrels in Haggerston park!" said Super Roots CIC director, Ellen Vellacott, who organised the event with rewilding organizations Feed The Wick and Over Grow East.

Ellen said everyone enjoyed the day so much they finished an hour later because people didn't want to leave. Picture: Marika Hegarty/Tom MatteyEllen said everyone enjoyed the day so much they finished an hour later because people didn't want to leave. Picture: Marika Hegarty/Tom Mattey

"For us it's about playfullness rather than having a serious learning objective. If we don't create connections from a young age then later in life there isn't that feeling of protection towards wild places and wildlife," she said.

They also made a totem pole, puppets and pewter castings and listened to stories around an open fire.

The day was made possible with help from a community chest grant from Hackney council.

The next event will be in February. Over Grow East and other volunteers also supported the Tree Muskateers in planting more trees on December 8, along the A12, in Mabley Green for national tree planting week.

