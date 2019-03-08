Hackney 'school strike': Gayhurst tots plan march for the climate without skipping school

Pupils from Stoke Newington School joined the national school strike against climate change in February. Picture: Sam Silverlock Rebecca Sewell

A bunch of five-year-olds from Gayhurst Community School have come up with a way to support the climate change movement without skipping school.

On Friday young people around the world, inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, will be striking for action on climate change - but Gayhurst youngsters have decided to hold a march after school instead.

They will meet at the playing fields near London Fields Lido once school ends, and march to the town hall at 4pm for a group photo half an hour later.

They want other schools to join in, and already schools from Hackney Wick to Stoke Newington have pledged support.

Parent Jess Stanley said: "Younger kids are desperate to show how much they care for the environment and our world, but it's hard for them to strike from school. This event will let them raise their voices, and know they are not the only kids in their community who care about action on climate change."

"If the children find a new friend or feel strong about their ability to change the world, the rally will be a success."

"If politicians and decision-makers can see how many kids care, that's even better."