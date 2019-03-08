Search

Hackney 'school strike': Gayhurst tots plan march for the climate without skipping school

PUBLISHED: 12:53 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 22 May 2019

Pupils from Stoke Newington School joined the national school strike against climate change in February. Picture: Sam Silverlock

Rebecca Sewell

A bunch of five-year-olds from Gayhurst Community School have come up with a way to support the climate change movement without skipping school.

On Friday young people around the world, inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, will be striking for action on climate change - but Gayhurst youngsters have decided to hold a march after school instead.

They will meet at the playing fields near London Fields Lido once school ends, and march to the town hall at 4pm for a group photo half an hour later.

They want other schools to join in, and already schools from Hackney Wick to Stoke Newington have pledged support.

Parent Jess Stanley said: "Younger kids are desperate to show how much they care for the environment and our world, but it's hard for them to strike from school. This event will let them raise their voices, and know they are not the only kids in their community who care about action on climate change."

"If the children find a new friend or feel strong about their ability to change the world, the rally will be a success."

"If politicians and decision-makers can see how many kids care, that's even better."

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill 'robbery' that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to 'at least 30 girls' in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to 'abandoned vehicle'

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

