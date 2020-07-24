Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Government funding to support eco-projects branded ‘woefully inadequate’ as Hackney Council receives emissions update

PUBLISHED: 13:18 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 24 July 2020

Cllr Jon Burke at an eco energy conference. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Cllr Jon Burke at an eco energy conference. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

Government funding to tackle the climate emergency is “woefully inadequate”, a Hackney councillor has said.

Comparing it to other funding streams which increase carbon output, such as £29bn for roadbuilding, Cllr Jon Burke slated the £3 billion earmarked to support a green recovery at a Hackney Council meeting on July 22.

The authority was giving an update on its eco-progress a year on from its declaration of a climate emergency.

Hackney is aiming for a 45 per cent reduction in its carbon dioxide equivalent emissions against 2010 levels by 2030 and delivering net zero emissions by 2040.

An extensive rundown on the borough’s progress says its consultants believe above targets are “possible”.

The update came on the same day that its publicly-owned energy company unveiled its first solar power installation at the West Reservoir Centre.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ‘I don’t know another council that does more than us’ – Hackney’s environment chief on the climate emergency

READ MORE: Hackney Council declares a climate emergency - but divest eco-campaigners query £75m fossil fuel investments

Hackney’s energy, waste and public realm chief Cllr Jon Burke said: “Amidst the tragedy of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are signs that the public are valuing cleaner air and time spent in nature, and many people have adapted to working remotely.”

Multiple schemes to decrease carbon emissions in the borough include 5,000 new street trees to be planted by 2022, an additional 40 School Streets and cycle infrastructure schemes to link 89 per cent of residents within 400m of a cycle route.

It also said 12 Low Traffic Neighbourhoods were to be created or improved.

As part of the update and as the Town Hall works on improving its analysis, the borough’s mayor Philip Glanville made an “absolute commitment” to present the annual emissions data to a citizen’s assembly in the future.

Burke said although he is keen to include key stakeholders with an interest in sustainability in the council’s work, he is “equally keen” to ensure public engagement extends as broadly as it can.

He said: “The environmental community, however benign its intentions, is not necessarily representative, ethnically, politically, socially or economically, of Hackney, and we believe as an administration that to ensure that we bring the public with us we need the broadest possible participation.”

The government has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Mourinho confident Tottenham can deliver in transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs his players

Tottenham Women sign Williams

Manchester City Women's Gemma Bonner and Birmingham City Women's Rachel Williams during an FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester

Clapton CFC have become owners of the historic Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton CFC are moving into the Old Spotted Dog (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Arsenal to meet Tottenham as Women’s FA Cup restarts

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Gubbins: Bob Willis Trophy a ‘big chance’ for Middlesex

Nick Gubbins in batting action for Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)