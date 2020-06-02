Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hackney Council runs out of paper issuing park littering and urinating fines

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 June 2020

Litter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney Council

Litter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney Council

Archant

Hackney Council issued so many fines in one of its parks over the weekend that enforcement officers ran out of paper.

Seventy-two £150 penalties were issued by enforcement officers in London Fields and the surrounding side streets last weekend (May 30 and 31) for littering and urinating.

It prompted Hackney mayor Philip Glanville to tweet: “Every adult that visited one of our parks this weekend, got drunk (or not), made a choice to leave behind rubbish, piss against a tree or worse, they’re morally culpable and should reflect on what they did.

“[The] council issued so many fines at one point we ran out of paper. It must stop.”

This comes as Hackney Council put 84 new large commercial-capacity bins around the borough and extended public toilets’ opening hours to between 12 noon to 9pm each day.

Litter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney CouncilLitter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney Council

You may also want to watch:

Graham Hodgkins, park keeper at London Fields, said: “I’m proud to be one of the team keeping our parks looking at their best, but we really need everyone’s help this summer to keep them looking beautiful and clean.”

Hackney Council has implemented its full summer waste collection routines for its parks a month early, which means more rubbish will be picked up in the morning and evening.

Last year, these rubbish collections cost nearly £100,000 on top of £80,000 for additional bins.

Litter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney CouncilLitter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney Council

Cllr Jon Burke, cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, described the green spaces as a “vital resource” and the littering “unacceptable”: “Not only are people putting themselves and others at risk from coronavirus - they’re placing an even bigger strain on the council’s resources when our annual government grant has been cut by £140m since 2010.”

Cllr Caroline Selman, cabinet member for community safety, policy, and the voluntary sector, agreed: “It is completely unacceptable that some have chosen to abuse this precious resource and disrespect the members of the community that live nearby.”

She continued: “We are committed to continuing to work with our partners to tackle this and ensure that our community can continue to enjoy our parks and relax in their homes free from the anti-social behaviour of an inconsiderate few.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

Picture: Tom Palliser

Hackney probation worker reveals how former prisoners are supported during lockdown

Francesca Summerbell-Moore. Picture: Francesca Summerbell-Moore

Hackney Green Party calls for rent arrears to be wiped clean amid coronavirus crisis

Zoë Garbett, Hackney Green Party organiser. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Green Party

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Hackney man charged with possession of drugs and a firearm

Police officers seized a Bruni model 92 pistol from an address. Picture: Organised Crime Partnership

Most Read

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

Picture: Tom Palliser

Hackney probation worker reveals how former prisoners are supported during lockdown

Francesca Summerbell-Moore. Picture: Francesca Summerbell-Moore

Hackney Green Party calls for rent arrears to be wiped clean amid coronavirus crisis

Zoë Garbett, Hackney Green Party organiser. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Green Party

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

Hackney man charged with possession of drugs and a firearm

Police officers seized a Bruni model 92 pistol from an address. Picture: Organised Crime Partnership

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

Hackney Council runs out of paper issuing park littering and urinating fines

Litter in London Fields over the weekend. Picture: Hackney Council

Leyton Orient announce their retained list

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: England-West Indies Test series ‘will go ahead’

England captain Joe Root

Spurs youngster Marsh is only just getting started after successful Orient loan spell

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24