Council launches eighth school street and announces every single school in Hackney could soon have one

PUBLISHED: 20:02 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:13 01 November 2019

(From L to R) Cllr Sade Etti, Cllr Sophie Cameron, Jane O'Brien, headteacher at St Mary's and Cllr Jon Burke, cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm.

hackney council

Hackney Council has launched an eighth school street as it announced every single school in the borough could soon be in line for one.

Barn Street, outside St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Stoke Newington is the latest road where motor traffic is banned at opening and closing times to make it easier and safer for children to walk to school.

The council is now consulting on whether to implement similar schemes outside Betty Layward, Colvestone, Daubeney, Holmleigh, Orchard, Queensbridge, Sir Thomas Abney, St Monica's and Woodberry Down primary schools by 2021. After that plan is to accelerate the roll-out by carrying out assessments of all primary schools in the borough and introduce a school street at each one unless they opt-out.

Head teacher Jane O'Brien said: "There have been many concerning incidents with vehicles speeding down or reversing into Barn Street when children are leaving or entering school, so I am extremely pleased to have a school street here at St Mary's."

