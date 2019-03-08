Hackney launches guide to help other councils implement its School Streets eco-scheme

Hackney Council has launched a guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme, which bans motor traffic outside schools at opening and closing times.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Dermici with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Dermici with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Five schemes are now in operation since launching in 2017, and two more in for Sebright School and the City of London Academ, Shoreditch Park in Audrey Street and for Southwold School in Detmold Road are due to launch soon.

The idea is to improve air quality and make it easier for children to walk and cycle to school. The council plans to implement 17 School Streets by 2022.

The free guide, known as the School Streets toolkit, will support councils nationwide to launch their own.

Cllr Feryal Demirci, Deputy Mayor of Hackney, said: "We've had lots of interest in School Streets from as far afield as Toronto and Singapore and feel that we have a duty to share our new toolkit with councils nationwide, as we want to see schools transformed and the school-run become a thing of the past."