Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hackney launches guide to help other councils implement its School Streets eco-scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:06 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 17 May 2019

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Dermici with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Dermici with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Gary Manhine

Hackney Council has launched a guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme, which bans motor traffic outside schools at opening and closing times.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Dermici with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Dermici with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Five schemes are now in operation since launching in 2017, and two more in for Sebright School and the City of London Academ, Shoreditch Park in Audrey Street and for Southwold School in Detmold Road are due to launch soon.

You may also want to watch:

The idea is to improve air quality and make it easier for children to walk and cycle to school. The council plans to implement 17 School Streets by 2022.

The free guide, known as the School Streets toolkit, will support councils nationwide to launch their own.

Cllr Feryal Demirci, Deputy Mayor of Hackney, said: "We've had lots of interest in School Streets from as far afield as Toronto and Singapore and feel that we have a duty to share our new toolkit with councils nationwide, as we want to see schools transformed and the school-run become a thing of the past."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council apologises after pensioner’s flat floods with sewage 10 times in six months

William Ogarra's flat has been flooded with sewage 10 times in the past six months. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Hackney Council tells pregnant mum in homeless shelter: Move 160 miles away or face eviction

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council apologises after pensioner’s flat floods with sewage 10 times in six months

William Ogarra's flat has been flooded with sewage 10 times in the past six months. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Hackney Council tells pregnant mum in homeless shelter: Move 160 miles away or face eviction

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

New community pitch opened in memory of Ugo Ehiogu

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur attends the opening of the Ugo Ehiogu Mini Pitch at Seven Sisters Primary (picture: Tottenham Hotspur FC).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Spurs coach Allen backs new Fulham boss Parker to do fine job

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) speaks to Scott Parker before a Premier League game between Spurs and Fulham during the 2018/19 season (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Wembley return closes dark chapter in O’s history, but now future’s so bright!

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (left) and owner Kent Teague with the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Shoreditch neighbours lash out at London Grace nail salon’s bid to sell cocktails and wine

London Grace customers having a cocktail while having their nails done at the Canary Wharf branch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists