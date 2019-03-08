Hackney Council plans to switch to fortnightly waste collections to encourage recycling

Hackney waste bin collections could go fortnightly. Picture: Dieter Perry Dieter Perry

Hackney Council wants to move to fortnightly bin collections to encourage people to recycle more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town hall says more than half of the rubbish people throw away could be recycled, and hopes by keeping recycling collections weekly people will change their behaviour.

The proposals would affect street-level properties, that is houses or houses converted into flats, rather than estates.

It has now launched a consultation on the proposals so people can have their say.

You may also want to watch:

There would be no change to food waste collections and the proposals would not affect collections for flats above shops or properties with communal bins.

Town hall environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "We recently passed a climate emergency motion, which commits the council to almost halving our emissions as a Council by 2030 and delivering net zero emissions by 2040.

"These proposals would help us to achieve this ambitious goal by increasing recycling and reducing the amount of waste which is sent to be incinerated.

"Hackney residents have already made great progress in increasing the amount they recycle - from 1 per cent in 1998 to around 28pc today, but over half the rubbish people currently throw away in Hackney could be recycled or composted. This needs to change if we're to reduce waste and address the climate emergency."

Thirteen other London boroughs have already switched to fortnightly waste collections, which was proposed in Sadiq Khan's environment strategy. All have seen increases in recycling rates, and if replicated in Hackney another 5,000 tonnes of waste would be recycled instead of incinerated.

To have your say click here.