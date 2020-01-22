Hackney Council seeks volunteers to plant 6,500 trees on Hackney Marshes

Cllr Jon Burke (third from left) on the marshes where the woodland will be planted. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

Volunteers are being sought to help plant 6,500 edible trees on Hackney Marshes, as part of Hackney Council's commitment to plant 36,000 trees in the next two years.

A mix of fruit and nut trees will be planted amongst broad leaf specimens and shrubs to create a new woodland surrounding the football pitches on East Marsh.

Volunteers will join representatives from Hackney Council and Hackney's volunteer sustainability group Tree Musketeers to plant the trees on February 1.

The idea is to capture some of the carbon dioxide heating the planet, promote biodiversity, and encourage the community to learn more about foraging.

Tools will provided and all ages and abilities are welcome.

The trees are being funded by Honest Organic through Trees for Cities, a charity which works with volunteers, schools and communities to enhance green spaces in urban neighbourhoods.

Hackney's eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke said: "Our commitment is hugely ambitious, but we can't do it alone. That's why, while we're working in partnership with Trees for Cities and the Tree Musketeers, whose committed volunteers will be on-hand to help, we're inviting people in Hackney to join in and plant the new woodland.

"If you have an urge to do something practical to address the climate crisis and make Hackney greener, please sign-up to help plant our new edible woodland at Hackney Marshes."

To sign up see treesforcities.org/get-involved/volunteer.