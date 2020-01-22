Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hackney Council seeks volunteers to plant 6,500 trees on Hackney Marshes

PUBLISHED: 09:08 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 22 January 2020

Cllr Jon Burke (third from left) on the marshes where the woodland will be planted. Picture: Hackney Council

Cllr Jon Burke (third from left) on the marshes where the woodland will be planted. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

Volunteers are being sought to help plant 6,500 edible trees on Hackney Marshes, as part of Hackney Council's commitment to plant 36,000 trees in the next two years.

A mix of fruit and nut trees will be planted amongst broad leaf specimens and shrubs to create a new woodland surrounding the football pitches on East Marsh.

Volunteers will join representatives from Hackney Council and Hackney's volunteer sustainability group Tree Musketeers to plant the trees on February 1.

The idea is to capture some of the carbon dioxide heating the planet, promote biodiversity, and encourage the community to learn more about foraging.

You may also want to watch:

Tools will provided and all ages and abilities are welcome.

The trees are being funded by Honest Organic through Trees for Cities, a charity which works with volunteers, schools and communities to enhance green spaces in urban neighbourhoods.

Hackney's eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke said: "Our commitment is hugely ambitious, but we can't do it alone. That's why, while we're working in partnership with Trees for Cities and the Tree Musketeers, whose committed volunteers will be on-hand to help, we're inviting people in Hackney to join in and plant the new woodland.

"If you have an urge to do something practical to address the climate crisis and make Hackney greener, please sign-up to help plant our new edible woodland at Hackney Marshes."

To sign up see treesforcities.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Traffic wardens in Hackney to strike over pay and conditions after two workers attacked by dogs

Traffic wardens have voted for strike action in Hackney. Photo: David Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Traffic wardens in Hackney to strike over pay and conditions after two workers attacked by dogs

Traffic wardens have voted for strike action in Hackney. Photo: David Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s boss Embleton ‘astonished’ at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Hackney Council seeks volunteers to plant 6,500 trees on Hackney Marshes

Cllr Jon Burke (third from left) on the marshes where the woodland will be planted. Picture: Hackney Council

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: 10-man Gunners come from behind twice to earn gritty point at the Bridge

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Album review: Gill Landry – Skeleton At The Banquet

Gill Landry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists