Councillor angered by people partying on Hackney Marshes

Council park workers were left to clean up after people partying on Hackney Marshes left heaps of rubbish behind. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A Hackney councillor has slammed a group of “degenerates” partying on Hackney Marshes and was shocked at the rubbish they left behind.

This is what a group of utter degenerates left behind after partying on Hackney Marshes last night. This is the reward they thought our @hackneycouncil Parks Service workers - who've risked their health to uphold our liberties - deserved. I'd love to get my hands on them. pic.twitter.com/2uWv9GT4Ex — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) May 19, 2020

Police dispersed people from the gathering between 7pm and 8pm on May 18, said Hackney Council.

Park workers were left to clean up the mess the next morning.

The council’s environment chief took to twitter to vent his frustration and said: “This is what a group of utter degenerates left behind after partying on Hackney Marshes last night. This is the reward they thought our park service workers – who’ve risked their health to uphold our liberties – deserved. I’d love to get my hands on them.”

Buckets of beer, cardboard boxes and bottles were left behind, littering an area near a park bench. Picture: Hackney Council Buckets of beer, cardboard boxes and bottles were left behind, littering an area near a park bench. Picture: Hackney Council

Despite Hackney council’s efforts to remind residents to keep more than two metres apart and to be considerate of other users of parks and open spaces, some are still flouting social distancing guidelines.

Councillor Burke told the Gazette: “We’ve worked hard to keep our parks open – especially for those who have no outside spaces of their own.

“In line with the government’s advice, we are reopening tennis courts and multi-use games areas, but we’ll be continuing to remind people not to gather in large groups, play group sport, leave rubbish behind, or use facilities that are closed.

“Our parks are Hackney’s communal gardens; let’s treat them – and each other - with respect.”