Councillor angered by people partying on Hackney Marshes
PUBLISHED: 15:21 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 20 May 2020
Hackney Council
A Hackney councillor has slammed a group of “degenerates” partying on Hackney Marshes and was shocked at the rubbish they left behind.
Police dispersed people from the gathering between 7pm and 8pm on May 18, said Hackney Council.
Park workers were left to clean up the mess the next morning.
You may also want to watch:
The council’s environment chief took to twitter to vent his frustration and said: “This is what a group of utter degenerates left behind after partying on Hackney Marshes last night. This is the reward they thought our park service workers – who’ve risked their health to uphold our liberties – deserved. I’d love to get my hands on them.”
Despite Hackney council’s efforts to remind residents to keep more than two metres apart and to be considerate of other users of parks and open spaces, some are still flouting social distancing guidelines.
Councillor Burke told the Gazette: “We’ve worked hard to keep our parks open – especially for those who have no outside spaces of their own.
“In line with the government’s advice, we are reopening tennis courts and multi-use games areas, but we’ll be continuing to remind people not to gather in large groups, play group sport, leave rubbish behind, or use facilities that are closed.
“Our parks are Hackney’s communal gardens; let’s treat them – and each other - with respect.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.