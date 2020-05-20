Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Councillor angered by people partying on Hackney Marshes

PUBLISHED: 15:21 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 20 May 2020

Council park workers were left to clean up after people partying on Hackney Marshes left heaps of rubbish behind. Picture: Hackney Council

Council park workers were left to clean up after people partying on Hackney Marshes left heaps of rubbish behind. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A Hackney councillor has slammed a group of “degenerates” partying on Hackney Marshes and was shocked at the rubbish they left behind.

Police dispersed people from the gathering between 7pm and 8pm on May 18, said Hackney Council.

Park workers were left to clean up the mess the next morning.

You may also want to watch:

The council’s environment chief took to twitter to vent his frustration and said: “This is what a group of utter degenerates left behind after partying on Hackney Marshes last night. This is the reward they thought our park service workers – who’ve risked their health to uphold our liberties – deserved. I’d love to get my hands on them.”

Buckets of beer, cardboard boxes and bottles were left behind, littering an area near a park bench. Picture: Hackney CouncilBuckets of beer, cardboard boxes and bottles were left behind, littering an area near a park bench. Picture: Hackney Council

Despite Hackney council’s efforts to remind residents to keep more than two metres apart and to be considerate of other users of parks and open spaces, some are still flouting social distancing guidelines.

Councillor Burke told the Gazette: “We’ve worked hard to keep our parks open – especially for those who have no outside spaces of their own.

“In line with the government’s advice, we are reopening tennis courts and multi-use games areas, but we’ll be continuing to remind people not to gather in large groups, play group sport, leave rubbish behind, or use facilities that are closed.

“Our parks are Hackney’s communal gardens; let’s treat them – and each other - with respect.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Hackney’s music venues face “catastrophe” without targeted government support

More than 30 venues across Hackney could close due to a lack of government support during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Paper Dress Vintage

Dalston pub’s outdoor tables stolen in the middle of the night

Three large tables were stolen from the Victoria pub in Dalston earlier this month. Picture: Nick Letchford

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

Homerton High Street.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Hackney’s music venues face “catastrophe” without targeted government support

More than 30 venues across Hackney could close due to a lack of government support during the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Paper Dress Vintage

Dalston pub’s outdoor tables stolen in the middle of the night

Three large tables were stolen from the Victoria pub in Dalston earlier this month. Picture: Nick Letchford

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

Homerton High Street.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe apparent breach of lockdown rules

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: Clubs ‘assume WSL season is over’

Arsenal women's club captain Jordan Nobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Coronavirus: ‘Good old football with fans’ back soon says Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Dani Carter’s top five moments at Arsenal

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket
Drive 24