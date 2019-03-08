Search

Hackney environment chief beaming after solar panel scheme proves a hit

PUBLISHED: 13:58 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 01 November 2019

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

Archant

More people signed up to a solar panel scheme in Hackney than anywhere else in London.

As part of its drive to reduce fuel poverty, Hackney Council teamed up with the Greater London Authority (GLA) for Solar Together, a group-buying programme giving Londoners the opportunity to install high quality solar panels in their homes at affordable prices.

Solar Together is part of the mayor of London's Energy for Londoners scheme and the council's Green Homes programme. The offer ended last week, and 951 houses in the borough had solar panels installed at lower prices.

Homeowners registered their interest and waited to receive personal recommendations from an approved solar panel provider. An auction was held for high quality solar panel suppliers to submit bids in London which assured low prices.

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "From cutting our carbon footprint in half by 2030, to establishing our own renewable and cleaner energy services company and using 100% renewable electricity from 1 April 2020 Hackney Council is doing everything it can to tackle the climate emergency.

"A big part of this commitment is supporting and enabling our residents to boost local renewable energy generation and accelerate the shirt to a zero-carbon world, and we know many residents want the opportunity to reduce emissions in this home."

Hackney Council has committed to delivering net zero emissions across its functions by 2040, 10 years earlier than the target set by the government.

