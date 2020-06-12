Arrest powers granted for Hackney Marshes after spate of gatherings

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council Archant

People gathering for unlicensed raves on Hackney Marshes now face arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council has successfully secured an injunction from the court giving police officers the power to arrest people on Hackney Marshes for engaging in certain activities.

These include attending unlicensed raves; damaging the fauna, flora or woodland; selling or inhaling nitrous oxide, laughing gas or CO2; playing amplified music; lighting fires; leaving litter; or driving a vehicle into the area.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The powers are in place until June 8.

It comes after between 300 and 400 people flocked to the Marshes on May 30 for a barbecue and loud music, without observing the coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

It took Hackney Council staff about three hours the following day to clear up litter and glass which was left behind.

Hackney Council has been contacted for comment.