'Disgraceful': Hackney New School under fire for replacing kids' bike racks with car parking spaces

PUBLISHED: 15:58 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 06 November 2019

The car parking spaces outside the school. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

The car parking spaces outside the school. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Archant

Hackney New School has come under fire from the council's environment chief for replacing a row of tots' bike stands with three car parking spaces.

The spaces are set on the pavement alongside the school building, parallel to road parking spaces outside the secondary free school in Downham Road, Haggerston.

Vowing to take the matter up immediately, Cllr Jon Burke said: "This is pretty disgraceful and goes against everything the council is trying to achieve on air quality and active travel.

"It's also exactly the kind of problem that occurs when local authorities don't run schools."

Not long after he discovered the move breached the school's planning permission, and announced the parking spaces must be removed.

The old bike parking outside the school. Picture: @HackneycyclistThe old bike parking outside the school. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

The Gazette first noticed cars parking on the pavement outside the school in 2018, when building contractors working on the primary school development began parking there.

HNS was given the former fire station site by the Department for Education and the Benyon Estate is now working on a development to build 89 flats alongside the primary school.

HNS head teacher Charlotte Whelan said school staff were not allowed to park in the spaces, and could not offer any explanation as to why the parking spaces were introduced because they were implemented by the school's previous administration.

"We have been made aware that the current arrangement, put in place by the previous administration, may be in breach of our planning condition," she said.

"We will work with the council to ensure any issues are quickly rectified. A sign has also been put up to discourage unauthorised motorists."

She said the school has over 100 cycle racks available to students which are close to full most school days.

"Our students are encouraged to make health conscious lifestyle choices including cycling or walking to school," she said. "We are also in the process of applying for our health school award."

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali: Islington man charged with murdering father-of-two outside Shoreditch bar

Victim Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, tried to stop street fight and calm things down. Picture: MPS

Manager Kendall departs Clapton for Basildon United

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Hackney youngster Singh through to national quarter-final after convincing win

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Tottenham ready to follow protocol if they suffer racist abuse in Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

‘Disgraceful’: Hackney New School under fire for replacing kids’ bike racks with car parking spaces

The car parking spaces outside the school. Picture: @Hackneycyclist
