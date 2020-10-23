Olympic Park awarded Green Flag Award seven years in a row

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: LLDC Archant

Olympic Park has been awarded an international award honouring the best quality parks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Green Flag scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and Olympic Park has held on to the award for seven years.

READ MORE: Hackney summer school students celebrate at virtual event

You may also want to watch:

Mark Camley, Executive Director of Park Operations and Venues at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said he was “incredibly proud”.

“In the last few months the Park has proved itself as a lifeline for many east Londoners, with the beautiful parklands providing safe, open space for everyone in the local area,” he told the Gazette.

“Retaining the award for the seventh consecutive year is an honour, and is a testament to the hard working staff and volunteers who have kept the Park open during such difficult times, so thank you to everyone who played a part in this.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Learn more about the park’s wildlife and the 2012 Olympic games by visiting and downloading free trails here.