Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Olympic Park awarded Green Flag Award seven years in a row

PUBLISHED: 16:53 23 October 2020

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: LLDC

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: LLDC

Archant

Olympic Park has been awarded an international award honouring the best quality parks.

The Green Flag scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces and Olympic Park has held on to the award for seven years.

READ MORE: Hackney summer school students celebrate at virtual event

You may also want to watch:

Mark Camley, Executive Director of Park Operations and Venues at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said he was “incredibly proud”.

“In the last few months the Park has proved itself as a lifeline for many east Londoners, with the beautiful parklands providing safe, open space for everyone in the local area,” he told the Gazette.

“Retaining the award for the seventh consecutive year is an honour, and is a testament to the hard working staff and volunteers who have kept the Park open during such difficult times, so thank you to everyone who played a part in this.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Learn more about the park’s wildlife and the 2012 Olympic games by visiting and downloading free trails here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s boss Embleton reveals he was in touch with Stevenage boss Revell during lockdown

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Olympic Park awarded Green Flag Award seven years in a row

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: LLDC

Hackney Council steps in to back Marcus Rashford campaign after government votes against free school meal holiday extension

Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council

Historical Hackney nonreligious church removed from Heritage At Risk list following renovations

Heritage At Risk 2020: New Unity minister Andy Pakula in the Newington Green church. Picture: Chris Redgrave

Ancient Hackney plane tree crowned tree of the year

The Happy Man Tree has been voted England's Tree of the Year. Picture: Woodland Trust